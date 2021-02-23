Valentino sees ‘great potential’ for men who shop for couture – WWD





Valentino, who introduced men’s haute couture in style with its spring 2021 collection, plans to further develop and strengthen this niche business, spying on “great potential”. The Rome-based house described an enthusiastic reception from its male clients and cited expressions of interest from Europe, America and China. According to a spokesperson for the house, Valentino – allowing the pandemic – plans to set up “exclusive appointments with a tailoring team in special places around the world. “Over the past seasons, men’s couture looks have been presented in ready-to-wear fashion shows and then sold at private appointments, in the showroom at Place Vendôme, as exclusive couture pieces,” he said. -he adds. Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli explained in a preview last month that his spring tailoring was more geared towards daywear and items than ensembles, which prompted him to include men in the parade for the first time, realizing that capes, turtlenecks and Bermuda shorts were genderless. clothes. Out of 73 outings, 23 were modeled by men. “There is no such thing as“ male couture ”or“ female couture ”. It’s just tailoring, ”Piccioli explained via email, calling his spring effort a“ contemporary wardrobe built from pieces that can be worn freely. A trench coat is a trench coat – the piece itself has its own life and aesthetic, the person who will wear it, a man or a woman, will bring that piece to life. “When I look at the new generations, for the most part, I see incredible strength and confidence, they don’t have to spell out what they’re wearing, they choose what they like, whether it’s a piece for male or female, ”he explained. “When I started working on this ‘Code Temporal’ collection, I had clearly in mind what I wanted to see. The essence of sewing is how the sewing is done and most importantly by who it is done. According to Piccioli, “the rituals and process of haute couture are an exaltation of the human being – they are timeless. And this non-belonging to time made me think that gender should not be a limitation, but rather an added value ”, he continued. “Inclusiveness and equality are not just words, but actions that must be taken. I think crossing gender boundaries – it’s a natural evolution of what we do through our work. See also: EXCLUSIVE: Demna Gvasalia thinks tailoring can change fashion The main trends of Paris Couture Week: celebrities, mushrooms and men

