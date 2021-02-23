Behnaz Farahi to Present “ Emotional Design of Fashionable Architecture ” Online Conference on March 1







Image courtesy of Behnaz Farahi “Caress of the Gaze” is an interactive 3D printed laptop that can detect the gaze of others and react accordingly with realistic behavior. Behnaz Farahi will present the “Emotive Design from Architecture to Fashion” virtual lecture at 4 pm on Monday March 1, as part of the Spring Lecture Series at the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design. Farahi is an award-winning designer and critical creator based in Los Angeles. She is an Assistant Professor in the Design Department at California State University, Long Beach. Her work addresses critical issues such as emotion, perception, and social interaction, and she specializes in computer design, interactive technologies, and digital manufacturing technologies. She explores how to foster an empathic relationship between the human body and the space around it using computer systems. The Fay Jones School Spring Lecture Series is presented in conjunction with Place diary, an internationally renowned online journal on architecture, landscape architecture, and urban planning, and the University of Arkansas’ office for diversity and inclusion. The series is also made possible in part by a donation from Ken and Liz Allen of Fayetteville, which is part of an overall set of commitments the Allens have made to the school’s diversity programs and initiatives, equity and inclusion. Registration for the entire lecture series is available on Zoom. In his talk, “Emotional Design of Fashionable Architecture,” Farahi will discuss new ways in which environmental materials can be imbued with artificial intelligence and realistic behavior in order to interface with human emotion. The aim is to address the possibility of an empathic relationship between human beings and their environment in order to increase human intelligence and the sensory experience of the world and to influence social interactions. Demonstrating a series of interdisciplinary projects, Farahi will address provocative research questions through critical design and fabrication, fueled by the latest advancements in the world of neuroscience, cognitive philosophy, computational design and artificial intelligence. . From wearable devices to architecture, these projects demonstrate an application of techniques, such as EEG brain imaging, face and gaze tracking, as well as new actuator systems, such as smart materials and pneumatic systems. . Farahi holds a doctorate in interdisciplinary media arts and practice from the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts. His work is in the permanent collection of the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago, and it has also been exhibited internationally at Ars Electronica, Linz and Context Art Miami. She has been featured in several magazines and online websites including Wired, BBC, CNN, The Guardian, Frame magazine and others. She is co-editor of an issue of Architectural summary magazine and books 3D printed body architecture (2017) and Interactive Futures (to come up). Farahi has won several awards, including the Innovation By Design award from Fast company and the World Technology Award (WTN), and she is the recipient of the BASA and Madworkshop grants and the Rock Hudson scholarship. The school pursues continuing education credits for this conference through the American Institute of Architects and the American Society of Landscape Architects. This virtual conference is open to the public. For more details on how to watch the lecture, please visit Fay Jones School’s conference page. To register for the entire conference series, fill out this form on Zoom. For more information contact 479-575-4704 or fayjones.uark.edu.

