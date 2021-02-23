Amanda Holden stuns in yellow dress as she returns to radio after week off





AMANDA Holden came back to work in style in a chic Ted Baker dress. Britain’s Got Talent judge, 50, celebrated the start of spring and her return to her Heart radio concert after breaking lockdown rules to visit her parents in Cornwall. 7 Amanda Holden was back at work at her Heart radio concert Credit: Getty Images – Getty Amanda strutted around in the warm tea dress tied at the waist of the shelves as she celebrated the beginning of spring. She posed in Dress 179 in front of a floral wall that featured the Heart Radio logo. Amanda captioned the Instagram post: “#Springis definitely in the air # littlemisssunshine # dress @ ted_baker.” 7 The 50-year-old presenter looked stunning in a yellow Ted Baker dress Credit: Getty Images – Getty 7 The mom-of-two donned the bright dress to celebrate the start of spring Credit: instagram His fans loved the colorful look calling him “excellent”. “Morning sun. Have a nice day,” wrote one fan. Another added: “The most amazing”. And a third said, “You look gorgeous.” 7 Amanda was back at work after breaking lockdown rules Credit: Instagram Her sunny leg comes a week after we exclusively revealed how she dodged a fine after being flagged for allegedly breaking Covid rules to see her parents. The Sun reported on Sunday how her 400km round-trip trip from London to Cornwalls sparked fury from locals who accused her of endangering vulnerable residents. Devon and Cornwall Police have warned visitors that they risk a fine. But a source said yesterday: “Officers came to his parents’ house this afternoon to ask questions about the visit. 7 Amanda, who recently turned 50, visited her parents in Cornwall Credit: PA: Press Association “When they left, they said that would be the end of the matter.” The star said she traveled to Bude after receiving a distressing phone call from her family on Friday afternoon, February 12. She was seen getting out of a Mercedes at the home of her mother Judith, 71, and stepfather Leslie, 75. It is believed that she had not seen them for a year. She spent the night and left on Saturday February 13. 7 She stayed the night after receiving a painful phone call Credit: Getty Images – Getty A spokesperson for the star said at the time that she traveled to the southwest after receiving a distressing phone call from the family. He said: “Amanda realizes that all families are going through hard times during these turbulent times but received a distressing phone call from her elderly father on Friday afternoon.” “Overall, Amanda felt the round trip to Cornwall was necessary to contain the issue with her family. The very personal situation has now been helped and Amanda is back in London. 7 Amanda promised that she followed all the safety rules before leaving Credit: PA: Press Association top tv RTE viewers ‘wrecks’ during Davy Toughest Team final Exclusive ‘hard to look away’ Georgia Harrison left social media for revenge photos of trolls DRAMA TV Big Brother star Brian Dowling says online argument with Davina McCall was ‘bizarre’ install! Jessika from Married at first sight thinks Jules and Cam knew each other BEFORE the show moving madness Donal Skehan and wife ‘completely shattered’ after second movement in pandemic “Amanda did not act on a whim and adhered to Covid rules every step of the way in the three lockdowns,” he continued. “Amanda is aware of the travel rules and is devastated that she had to break them on this occasion. “Her parents are vaccinated and, with Amanda testing for Covid every week, she felt she was not putting her parents at risk. “She did not come into contact with any member of the public.” Amanda Holden reveals she is an Everton fan on post with daughter







