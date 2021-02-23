Best cargo pants for men 2021: stylish streetwear military pants

The featured products are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission on purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes.

Cargo pants are officially back. And it’s easy to see why, because the best cargo pants offer a touch of military inspiration effortlessly. In addition, all these pockets provide great convenience (for example, when traveling). This resurgence of cargo pants is part of a wave of trends from the early 2000s that is making a comeback. But we believe there is another cause for the return of cargo pants: hip-hop.

Unless you’ve lived under a rock for the past two decades, you’ll know that rappers are some of the most influential people in the business of fashion. The genre completely redefined fashion, bringing streetstyle to haute couture and haute couture to the streets. We’re talking about the success of Jay-Z “Tom Ford”, or the billionaire dollar brand Yeezy or A $ AP Rocky sitting in the front row of every big parade, to name a few examples.

So where are the cargo pants located? Well, everywhere. Cargo pants became a staple of the rap uniform in the mid-90s and since then they have quietly maintained their benchmark position for hip-hop artists. Back in the early 2000s, you could grab the military costume from icons like LL Cool J, Jay-Z, and everyone in Destiny’s Child. Recently you might have seen them on Kanye, Drake, and Travis Scott (the latter might be Cargo Pants’ biggest fan, as La Flame sported them in videos including “Mamacita” and several outfits captured by paparazzi since. then).

This time around, cargo pants are more accessible than before. Of course, you can still wear them super baggy with gold jewelry, but you can also wear a tailored pair with classic tees, understated sneakers and other modern basics.

The best cargo pants for men

If you’re looking to channel hip-hop style with a pair of the best cargo pants, read on. We’ve rounded up ten of our favorite pairs below.

1. Khaki RRL cargo pants

We love these khaki cargo pants from Ralph Lauren RRL because it balances minimalism with retro military inspiration. They’re casual, but not in disguise, which means you can wear them with casual outfits like classic sneakers and a t-shirt. The fabric is a comfy twill, and the relaxed fit is a bit loose but still flattering and modern. As with any RRL they may look vintage, but the pants feature premium materials and durable build quality.

2. Stone Island cotton-blend cargo pants

Stone Island had a moment with the compass logo appearing all over the place. The brand’s cargo pants, like these black cotton-blend cargo pants, are some of their best products. Featuring the logo appliqué on the left cargo pocket, the pants are understated yet instantly recognizable by style buffs. They’re also fitted for a more modern silhouette, making them a great option for casual office looks.

3. Nike SB Flex Cargo Pants

Skateboarders are some of the most avid cargo pants wearers, which is why Nike SB now makes great cargo pants. These SB Flex cargo pants are made from a durable ripstop that uses 3% elastane for slight stretch. This makes the cargoes very comfortable and durable enough to withstand wiping from the skateboard. But, while they are made for skateboarding, the olive color and classic military look make the pants ideal for all runs, travel, and everyday wear (skateboard not required).

4. Carhartt WIP Aviation cargo pants

These Aviation cargo pants from Carhartt WIP are a prime example of the workwear brand that nails the streetstyle. The pants are very minimalist with two cargo pockets, a straight fit and adjustable cuffs with drawstring. The fabric is mid-weight and non-stretch, providing a nice stiff look while still being comfortable enough to wear all day. They look great when paired with other streetwear clothing (think Nikes and a logo tee), but you can certainly pull them off with a button.

5. Dickies Edward Sport cargo pants

Don’t worry: Camouflage pants aren’t as hard to pull off as they look. Camouflage trellises with the right fit and a simple camouflage pattern, like these Dickies, can look great with just a white t-shirt and simple sneakers. Camouflage adds a versatile touch and effective channels that we were looking for in the early 2000s.

6. Pango Acne Studios cotton canvas cargo pants

If you’re looking for slightly upgraded cargo pants, try these Acne Studios Pango pants. As usual with Acne, they’ve tweaked the classic cargo look a bit with larger pockets and a straight, low-crotch fit. Combine these adjustments with a classic army green color and cotton canvas material and you have a versatile piece. Wear them with sneakers and a bold sweater for maximum effect.

7. John Elliot Back Sateen Cargo Pants

These cargo pants from John Elliot inject military attire with the SoCal style John Elliot is known for. With a cotton sateen construction at the back, a tapered fit and drawstrings, the pants just might become your new casual weekend getaway. We recommend using the cargo pants as a loungewear upgrade by pairing them with your favorite sweater and sneakers (or even slippers).

8. Air Jordan Flight Cargo Pants

It’s hard to be more on-trend than these Jordan cargo pants. The pants feature a loose fit from the early 2000s that we’re all looking to try on right now, as well as the more trendy Jordan Jumpman logo than ever on the right cargo pocket. In addition, thanks to a blend of cotton and nylon, the pants are also quite durable. Our style tips for this pair of cargoes are simple: go as street as you can with, say, some Grail-worthy kicks and a logo t-shirt or hoodie.

9. Stone Island blue cargo track pants

Since early 2020, our sweatshirt collection has come more miles than anything else in our wardrobe. These Stone Island lounge pants bring essential sophistication to this sweatshirt collection. The relaxed fit lounge pant uses super comfy French terrycloth, a drawstring waistband and ribbed knit cuffs. Because they’re higher quality than most sweatshirts – and feature the Stone Island logo – you can and should wear them outside the house.

10. Rag & Bone navy blue corbin cargo pants

For a tight look, check out these cargo pants from Rag & Bone. The pants feature a flattering fit and eye-catching nylon-cotton blend fabric. But they’re not all stylish. The nylon actually means the pants are water resistant, making them an ideal transition piece that can be taken in the rain without a problem. In this dark navy, they are also extremely versatile. We recommend pairing these cargoes with other modern basics like sneakers and a high-end t-shirt.

