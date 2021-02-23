Pasadena wins fashionable bi-district crown

THE DOOR – If this is to be the last bucket of a Class 6A playoff basketball game, it might as well be jaw-dropping spectacular. Kanye Ortiz made sure this was the case.

Ortiz’s reverse set-up in a crowd with 59 seconds left in the game highlighted a 14-3 rampage that ended the game, allowing the surprising Pasadena to rally ahead of the King 47-43 of CE, giving the Eagles the sweetest bi-district championship ever on Monday night.

With another outstanding show of support from the Pasadena Nation, whose constant chanting of “Let’s Go Eagles” made Pasadena feel like playing a home game, the Eagle players and coaches burst into celebration as Pasadena, at the way of a comeback from behind, ended a 28-year playoff win drought, bringing home the first since 1993.

“He (Ortiz) keeps doing it over and over again. I never like to see anything acrobatic, certainly not in the last few seconds, but you dance with what got you. He did it, he practices it, he did it and hey, it worked. It might not work next time, but it did work tonight and that’s all that matters, ”Pasadena head coach Jon Pillow said.

“We were playing a game and I knew they were going to double down on Kevin (Juarez). So I knew someone had to go. I found my opening, I went in the middle and I just flipped it over and it came in, ”said Ortiz, who ran from right to left, running under the net before sinking the shot.

The score brought Pasadena back from a 40-33 deficit with just over two minutes left in the game. The 41-40 lead was Pasadena’s first since rising 28-26 in the third period.

“These are the children with heart disease. They find a way. Big victory, proud of the children, the community stood out once again. The Pasadena side was sold out within hours. It’s an incredible feeling right now, ”said Eagles assistant coach Chance Lafour.

Pasadena kept her season alive despite not dropping a single 3-point goal all night and tipping over serious foul issues. Brock Fosnight picked up his second and third personal fouls in the opening moments of the third period and Kevin Juarez was whistled for his fourth foul at the end of the third. That’s 66% of Pasadena’s post players, the team’s first options when looking for points.

Despite that, it may have been Pasadena’s strongest rebounding game this season. There was a serious rise all night. Fosnight finished with the double-double of 14 rebounds and 12 points.

“It was our # 1 key to winning the game. I told them, we have to win the bouncy battles. If you don’t win the bouncing battles, you will be beaten. I really think the difference in the game was the inner game. Kevin didn’t have a very effective evening, but he had an important evening, ”Pillow said.

In the last climatic moments, Fosnight and Benito Tello each knocked down huge defensive boards. When Ortiz missed a second free throw attempt 19 seconds to go, Tello reached out with his long arms, captured the ball and two seconds later, CE, King committed another foul, allowing the team to create a two possession lead.

“Benito’s rebound when we were up three was the biggest rebound of the year. He wasn’t doing anything offensively, but that rebound saved the game for us. It killed more clocks and they made a mistake. I told him it was the biggest rebound of the year and he should be proud of it, ”Pillow said.

Moments before Tello’s rebound, Fosnight picked up a defensive rebound after the Panthers missed two free throw attempts. Seconds before that, Fosnight jumped up and almost had the bounce to see the ball fly over his fingers.

“Some of the rebounds he (Fosnight) was going up and getting were amazing. He was suffering from deformations. Towards the end, he was doing a great job, ”Lafour said.

Pasadena outscored CE King 23-14 on the foul line, meaning 50% of the team’s points came from the charity strip. In the fourth period alone, Pasadena was 11 of 15 for 73%, tying their game percentage of 72% on 23 of 34 attempts. The Panthers were 14 of 26 for 54%.

This cold shot may have cost CE King a golden chance to win the game. Connecting the third and fourth periods, the Panthers were a terrible 2 for 9 from the foul line. Despite that, they were up from 36 to 30. But with a little imagination, they could have had a 10 point lead if they had just converted 66% of their free throws in that streak.

Juarez meanwhile was lethal from the foul line, converting 83% on 10 out of 12 attempts. He finished with 14 points. In the second period, Juarez was perfect, losing 6 out of 6 free throw attempts, before adding a seventh in a row in the third period, shortly before landing his fourth foul.

Ortiz, who finished with 15 points, scored four runs off the foul line in the fourth, three after his reverse layup. Trailing 40-39 with 1:51 left in the contest, the Pasadena playmaker scored the team’s next five points, building a 44-41 lead with 19 ticks remaining.

“If you do two in a row, you win the game. I’m just glad I made just one so we couldn’t lose, ”Ortiz said, referring to his third trip to the line in the fourth period when he made it one-in-two, creating a 44-41 lead. .

Unsurprisingly, CE King was led in the scoring column by Javon Jackson, who scored 16 points. But Jackson also fouled with 1:51 remaining in the game. Tyshawn Archie followed with 11 points, including eight in the third period.

“We had several things to do. When number 3 made a foul, it was big. They kind of lost their leader when this happened. It’s basketball and we took advantage of it when we had to, did our free throws, would have liked to do a few more but we did what we had to do, ”Pillow said.

King held the lead for much of the second half because they started charging Pasadena for a series of turnovers. The Panthers began to throw a game on the rise, which further increased concern. Then when the Eagles returned the ball due to a five-second count, the Panthers, leading 32-28, may have started to think of a double-digit lead.

But in the Pasadena man’s defense, Ortiz stole the ball on King’s next possession. Talk about power outages, after that the Panthers only managed two more buckets for the rest of the game.

