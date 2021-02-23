Talbots and dress to succeed ‘Gift It Forward’





In honor of this year’s theme, Offer it forward, Talbots presents a limited edition keepsake necklace, intended to be offered as a symbol of gratitude to the women who have helped them along the way. The necklace, surrounded by shimmering flowers, sells for $ 99 with 100% of the net proceeds for the benefit of Dress for Success. Thank the woman who has helped guide you in your career, the friend who always gives you the best advice, your neighbor who babysits so you can take a professional call and the teacher who inspired you to pursue your dreams. . This necklace is for her! Each necklace comes in a branded gift box with a personalized “gift-giving” note card.

“This year, due to the pandemic, it is essential that we all work together to help women who have been disproportionately affected during these difficult times,” said Bill Miller, Talbots Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing. “We are proud to support Dress for Success for the 7the year and we are grateful to our 9,000 Talbot Associates and the thousands of dedicated clients who generously donated and supported this partnership. This year Offer it forward The campaign aims to recognize and thank the women in your life who have helped you along your journey and who have made a difference. ” In March, Dress for Success will also launch its annual global campaign, Your Hour, Her Power, in honor of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day in partnership with O, Oprah magazine. This year’s campaign will celebrate and highlight the impact and importance of female leadership at a time when we need it most. CEO of Talbots, Lizanne Kindler, is one of the honored women leaders; it will be celebrated on 8 March, International Women’s Day. Participating companies encourage their employees and clients to donate the equivalent of one hour of their salary to contribute to Dress for Success’s mission. “We are extremely indebted to the Talbots for their generosity and support,” said Jo Gordon, CEO of Dress for Success Worldwide. “Their participation in the Your Hour, Her Power campaign, which celebrates global female leadership during Women’s History Month, is a powerful part of their commitment to our mission. We are particularly excited to highlight the campaign of Talbot CEO LizanneKindlerinthe. Visitwww.YourHourHerPower.org for more information Talbots Call to Action: Buy, Give, Give It Before! – Talbots nationwide will also accept monetary donations in-store and online at www.talbots.co m / dress for success. – Sure Monday February 22 – Monday March 1, Talbots will host Buy for a causein all Talbots stores nationwide and online at Talbots.com, with 10% of net sales going to Dress for Success (up to $ 50,000). Plus, save 25% on your purchase during this time. – The Talbots Gratitude necklace retails for $ 99 with 100% of the net proceeds (up to $ 50,000) for the benefit of Dress for Success. It will be available in Talbots stores and online at February 22 March 21, 2021. APPOINTMENT: Monday February 22 Sunday March 21 : Talbots gratitude necklace in stores nationwide and online

Talbots gratitude necklace in stores nationwide and online Monday February 22 Sunday March 21 : Monetary donations accepted in stores nationwide and online

Monetary donations accepted in stores nationwide and online Monday February 22 Monday March 1 : Buy for a cause in-store and online, 10% of net store revenue and online sales go directly to Dress for Success For more information on Dress for Success, visit https://dressforsuccess.org/ To follow on Instagram, visit: @TalbotsOfficial ; @ Dress for success , and follow #TalbotsXDFS, #GiveConfidenceHopeStyle. About Talbots

Founded in 1947, Talbots is a multi-channel retailer of women’s clothing, footwear and accessories. Currently, the company operates more than 500 Talbots stores across the United States and Canada. Its online shopping site is located at www.talbots.com. About Dress for Success

Dress for Success is a global, non-profit organization that empowers women to gain economic independence by providing them with a network of support, professional clothing, and development tools to help them thrive in work and life. life. Since its launch in 1997, Dress for Success has grown to nearly 150 cities in 25 countries. To date, the organization has helped more than 1.2 million women work towards financial independence. Visit www.dressforsuccess.org to learn more. Talbots SOURCE Related links https://www.talbots.com







