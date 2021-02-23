Continental Cup Glory and Barry the Birthday Boy





Events, games and moments of this day in our history.

2019: The women of Manchester City won Continental Cup glory two years ago in the most dramatic fashion. Although Nikita Parris and Janine Beckie both rocked the woods, our clash with eventual Women’s Super League champions Arsenal ended scoreless after 120 minutes. The game had to be settled by penalties, and it was Karen Bardsley who stepped up to be the hero at Bramall Lane. The city scorer refused Leah Williamson and Danielle van de Donk to attend, allowing Beckie to sweep the winner and win our third Continental Cup! 2020: The WSL title race remained wide open after City and Chelsea played an exciting 3-3 draw at Academy Stadium. Alan Mahons’ side had led twice thanks to goals from Ellen White and Georgia Stanway in either half, but both strikes were called off by Ji So-yun and Magdalena Eriksson . Caroline Weir was brought back into the box within 60 seconds of Chelseas’ second equalizer, but Georgia Stanway was cleverly denied by Ann-Katrin Berger as the game reached its dramatic climax. Midfielder Beth England then put the visitors forward in spectacular style 16 minutes from time, launching an absolute missile into the top corner of Ellie Roebuck’s net. But City rallied and found an instant response to rightly take a point and stay ahead of the WSL, with Lauren Hemp flying past her marker to slide the leveler two minutes later. The 3-3 draw meant we had stayed above Chelsea by just one point, but Emma Hayes’ side had the advantage of having played one game less. They would go on to win the points per game title after the season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. nineteen eighty one: Former City midfielder Gareth Barry turns 40 today! The England international was signed by Mark Hughes in the summer of 2009 from Aston Villa and fitted in perfectly alongside Nigel De Jong in the middle of the park. Barry was a regular in the middle of the park for the next four seasons, making more than 150 appearances for the club. He started our historic FA Cup triumph against Stoke in 2011 and also played a key role in our Premier League triumph the following season, with 34 times we became top-flight champions for the first time in 44 years. Everyone in Manchester City would like to wish Gareth the best on his birthday!

