Fashion goes green to increase its capital | BoF Professional, News & Analysis

Over the past year, fashion companies, from Adidas to Chanel, have issued hundreds of millions of dollars in debt to meet environmental goals, betting there will be plenty of investors interested in funding projects. green. Last week it was H&M’s turn.

The Swedish fast-fashion giant has plans to issue 500 million ($ 607 million) bonds that will go towards goals ranging from increasing the use of recycled materials to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. greenhouse by 10%.

H&M’s announcement is the latest example of a growing trend across industries as companies seek to tap the appetite for environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) funding. It spans a variety of financial products, from sustainability bonds currently preferred by fashion companies, to green and social impact bonds that help companies finance social and environmental projects in their businesses and chains. supply. According to BloombergNEF, around $ 4 billion in sustainability bonds were issued across all sectors in January alone, more than a third of the total issuance in 2020.

The new H&M bond was largely oversubscribed, signaling strong investor demand and a way forward for other fashion companies.

Investors are increasingly looking to expand their ESG portfolios, while regulators cracking down on global supply chains have pushed brands to switch to greener alternatives. And as the pandemic restricts typical funding avenues, companies are turning to sustainability finance to fund capital-intensive environmental initiatives and increase brand value for investors and consumers over the long term.

We have seen during the corporate crisis that ESG funds have outperformed and that companies with strong sustainability performance have outperformed, said Elisa Niemtzow, vice president of nonprofit consultancy BSR, at BoF in October.

Funding sustainable and social change within the sector is not without challenges, however. As ESG financing becomes more and more popular, businesses, investors and consumers need to assess the type of funding goals and targets that should be targeted.

A new frontier

So far, fashion brands have used the funds to direct capital to various initiatives: Burberrys’ sustainability obligation included energy efficient warehouses and sustainable cotton sourcing; Adidas will be used to source more sustainable materials and energy, as well as fund under-represented communities.

But as one would expect with developing markets, the framework for ESG financing is still incredibly broad with little oversight or mandatory guidance. Efforts have been made to remedy this: The International Capital Market Association has published a set of principles and guidelines for companies and a variety of second or third party certifiers are available, including Sustainalytics and companies. rating systems like Moodys, but methodologies vary. Many companies also adhere to the goals of the Science Based Targets initiative.

We expected a lot more accountability than required of corporate shareholders, said Maia Godemer, sustainable finance researcher at BloombergNEF.

Yet the ecosystem of ESG assessments and ratings, as well as investor knowledge about sustainable fashion finance, lacks full audit and transparency from companies. Weeks before fast fashion brand Boohoo hit the headlines for its abusive labor practices in its supply chain during the pandemic, for example, the company received a double A ESG rating that identifies it as a industry leader in ESG risk management at financial firm MSCI. In the aftermath of the scandal, Boohoo conducted an independent review and pledged to make changes. (At the time of going to press, Boohoo and MSCI have not responded to a request for comment.)

Critics also argue that the fashion for ESG financing is more about marketing than impact.

These ESG flows or investment pools do not yet align with material elements, said Maxine Bdat, founder and director of fashion think tank The New Standard Institute. This is a great opportunity for greenwashing.

Set standards

Brands recognize the need for verification in the surety process as well as goals that go beyond the company’s supply chain.

[Companies] should focus on the main significant ESG impacts, the issuance of these types of instruments, obligations for the management of particular issues that they can track, measure and verify, said Sasja Belsik, Managing Director and Head of Development of sustainable finance at Bank J. Safra Sarasin. This will bring credibility to the market.

Taking the current system and adding a few ESG KPIs is not enough.

To provide a review of the targets set for its sustainability obligation, for example, H&M relied on ESG rating firm Sustainalytics. It is also committed to sharing the annual results of its performance, with targets that include the reduction of scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions, a term used to describe the indirect emissions of companies. For fashion brands, this includes their manufacturing supply chain where the greatest environmental impact is.

To identify key material impacts on their supply chains, companies should also consult with their company’s key stakeholders, from employees to nonprofits to consumers, said Professor Tensie Whelan, director of NYUs. Center for Sustainable Business.

Taking the current system and adding a few ESG KPIs isn’t enough, added David Korngold of the nonprofit consultancy BSR. Investors are increasingly realizing the need to move on to key aspects of the economy.

It also involves integrating sustainability targets and goals into a company’s overall business strategy and identifying capital requirements for the next five years to determine the type of issue that makes the most sense.

To some extent, it doesn’t recreate the wheel during this process, said Simon Fischweicher, head of North America business and supply chains for the environmental impact nonprofit CDP. Many companies have already taken that first step, he said, reporting on environmental disclosures annually, and have started making progress on goals ranging from water security to deforestation. Scope 3 emissions, for example, have become increasingly important targets that companies must address in disclosures and annual reports.

ESG bonds and loans are just a starting point. Indicators of progress within the industry, many still fail to resolve pressing issues surrounding labor rights and environmental issues beyond their own operations.

In the social space, the real material problem is the real wage, and bonds won’t magically solve these problems, Bdat said. Materiality means what happens on your Scope Three shows, Materiality means the salary your workers receive, Materiality means the number of people of color on your board. This is the way to move away from greenwashing or green aspirations and to approach and fundamentally change the way businesses operate.

