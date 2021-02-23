VCK blames BJP for Pondicherry government collapse, calls it ‘dress rehearsal’ for Tamil Nadu





Viduthalai MP Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) “Thol” Thirumavalavan accused the BJP of orchestrating the fall of the Narayanasamy government in Pondicherry and called it a “dress rehearsal” for Tamil Nadu. The congressional government led by V Narayanasamy was forced to resign after losing a majority in the Assembly following the withdrawal of two independent MPs from their support for the Congress-DMK alliance, amid a larger series of outputs. Vowing to teach the BJP a ‘dignified’ lesson in the upcoming assembly elections, VCK’s Thirumavalavan accused the BJP of flouting democratic protocols across India to seize power in states using maneuvers “ uncivilized ”. READ | Chandrasekhar of BJP reacts to the fall of the Pondicherry government; Said “ Cong-DMK destroyed the economy of UT ” The VCK MP claimed that the BJP formed government in states like Goa, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh by failing to respect the mandate of the people. He accused the BJP of using the horse trade and other intimidation tactics and claimed Congress had obtained a majority in the aforementioned states. Thirumavalavan claimed that Congress deputies in Pondicherry were resigning due to pressure from the BJP and said it was against the will of the people of Pondicherry. READ | Vijayan Dubs Puducherry Govt’s Fall As “business deal”; Flays Cong MLAs For Jumping Ship Thirumavalavan asserted that the “Sanatana forces” (BJP) would expand their actions in Pondicherry and warned other parties to learn lessons from what was happening in UT. The VCK MP claimed it was a dress rehearsal for what was to happen in Tamil Nadu and criticized political parties for giving tickets to “opportunists” who lack commitment to ideologies . Thirumavalavan said the BJP was unable to win even a single seat and alleged the use of backdoor tactics to form the government in Pondicherry. The three BJP deputies in Pondicherry are all appointed representatives. The political parties must learn the lessons of the events taking place in Pondicherry. Sanatana forces will expand their actions to Pondicherry in Tamil Nadu as well, and what is happening in Pondicherry is a dress rehearsal for Tamil Nadu.@CMPuducherry pic.twitter.com/XeLug3k7Co – Thol. Thirumavalavan (iruthirumaofficial) February 22, 2021 READ | Collapse of the Pondicherry government: Congress claims “BJP Upto Old Tricks”; Add “people will fight” Collapse of the Pondicherry government On February 17, the leader of the opposition in the Pondicherry assembly N Rangasamy and 13 other deputies called Raj Nivas and submitted a letter saying that the government led by V Narayansamy lost its majority. This, after the resignation of 4 congressional lawmakers – A Namassivayam, E Theeppainjan, John Kumar, Malladi Krishna Rao and N Dhanavelou was subsequently disqualified. The following day, N Rangasamy, AIADMK MP A Anbalagan and MP named V Saminathan met with the newly appointed LG Tamilisai Soundararajan and reiterated their demand for the current government to prove its majority on the House floor. Consenting to this request, the LG ordered that an extraordinary session of the Assembly be convened only for the purpose of proceeding to the vote of confidence. Meanwhile, the government plunged into a new crisis after Congressman K Lakshminarayanan and MK DMK Venkatesan resigned on February 21, a day before the ground test. In his speech to the prosecution for Monday’s ordeal, V Narayanasamy accused former lieutenant governor Kiran Bedi and the Center of colluding with the opposition to overthrow his government. Subsequently, the ruling coalition MPs staged a withdrawal from the House after Narayanasamy introduced the motion calling for a vote of confidence. The congressional-led alliance lost its majority because it had the support of only 12 deputies among the 26 members of the Pondicherry Assembly (33 at full speed). At present, the opposition has 14 MPs. After losing the vote of confidence, CM Narayanasamy tendered his resignation to LG. The fall of the Pondicherry government comes just a few weeks before the assembly’s mandate expires and new elections are held. READ | PM Modi plans “poriborton” in the BM; Tears in TMC’s ‘voting bank’ and appeasement policy







