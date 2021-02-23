BLM in Italian Fashion campaign shows first tangible results





MILAN (AP) A digital show of five Italian fashion designers of African descent opens Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, a tangible result of a campaign launched last summer by the only black Italian designer belonging to the Milan Fashion Chamber . After some initial resistance and a slow start, designer Stella Jean credits the Italian National Fashion Chamber with a lot of goodwill pushing through an enhanced collaboration with five young designers, including funding and partnerships with Italian suppliers. . When you want to do something, you can do it immediately, said Jean, one of the founders of the Black Lives Matters in Italian Fashion campaign. I have worked hard to overcome this gradualism that is part of the mentality of a certain part of the Italian fashion world. She kicked off the campaign with designer Edward Buchanan and Afro Fashion Week Milano founder Michelle Ngomo after fashion houses expressed solidarity with the Black Lives Matters movement on Instagram, demanding they put action behind their commitments. on social networks. Jean, who got her break when Giorgio Armani invited her to perform in his theater in 2014, said it was important to focus on Italians of African descent to combat one of the first obstacles the campaign encountered: claims that there were no black designers. in Italy. The collaboration with the Italian Fashion Council will continue in September, when five new designers from minority communities in Italy will be in the spotlight during Fashion Week. And Jean is also creating an event featuring designers and artisans from Africa, with the aim of creating partnerships between Italian fashion houses who can learn sustainable production methods in exchange for training in the global fashion system. . You talk about sustainability ad nauseam here, and what I’m seeing is anything but sustainable, trust me. In the countries where I work, people 99% work sustainably, out of necessity, restriction or desire, said Jean. Jean also works on a database of African craft techniques, fabrics, patterns and other cultural references. The Italian-Haitian creator sees this decision as a bulwark against cultural appropriation that does not economically benefit Africans and as a means of avoiding racist blunders. Valerie Steele, museum director at the Fashion Institute of Technologys, said many jeans ideas could be replicated in the United States and elsewhere. Steele, who owns some of the Jeans designs in the collection, recorded a conversation with the Italian designer for Black History Month, which airs Thursday on the FITs YouTube channel to highlight Jeans’ role in the revolution of the Italian fashion. Steele said black designers are also under-represented in the United States, despite the role black culture has played in inspiring fashion there. When a few years ago we did an exhibition on black fashion designers, which was an international show that Stella was on, we were very shocked to find that on Vogue.com something ridiculous like 1% of the designers presented were blacks. , Steele said. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos