in 2020, foreign trade recorded a drop of 18.5%, the largest drop to date





This is an automated machine translation of an article published by Business Insider in another language. Machine translations can generate errors or inaccuracies; we will continue to work to improve these translations. You can find the original version here. The fashion sector is still fatally injured as a result of the pandemic and foreign trade has not saved it: in 2020, Spanish exports of clothing, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and jewelry reached a value of 21,200 million euros, down 18.5% from the previous year, when the figure reached 26,019, and also the biggest drop to date, as reported Fashion. This figure means the pandemic has left 4.819 million euros in retail exports from elsewhereide. In fact, the last time Spain sold either was in 2014, with € 20,153 million. At that time, the sector was booming, now, however, he faces a 2021 full of uncertainties . Likewise, we have to go back to 2009 to find the biggest drop in the sector, when there was a drop of 3.3%. After this setback, exports started to accelerate and a year later they climbed 13.4%; and in 2011, they increased to 14.2%. In absolute terms, exports have increased by 3,735 million in just two years. Since then, the increases have remained more or less pronounced. In 2012, they increased by 7.9% and in 2013 by 9.2%. In 2014, when the Spanish economy started to recover, it only grew by 4.3%, a figure which, however, was enough to push exports beyond the 20 billion mark for the first time. times. Sales don’t spare fashion: sales drop up to 53% in January due to pandemic and Filomena The sector accelerated again in 2016 and 2017, with increases of 6.4% and 7.4%, respectively. In 2018 they cooled again, up 0.4%, but in 2019 they accelerated again and rebounded 6.1%. Before the financial crisis, the development of Spanish fashion exports had been quite irregular. In 2000, Spain exported only € 9,556 million of fashion. A year later, exports jumped 10.2% and the following year by 5.8%. Women’s fashion is declining, while toiletries are booming Toiletries and personal hygiene, increased by 5% and are already the sixth most important category, above cosmetics and goldsmiths, with an increase of 9.99%, according to the categories included in the Icex mode section. In contrast, sales of women’s fashion, which accounted for nearly 40% of the total, fell 17.7% to 7,758 million euros, followed by footwear which, with 2,060 million euros, represents a decrease. by 17.8%. In contrast, fabrics for clothing also fell 17.2% to € 1,919 million. However, these previous declines are insufficient if we compare them to those of perfumery, whose exports fell 33.4% to 1,357 million euros, and men’s fashion, with a drop of 35% to 1,235 million euros, far from the peak of 2,000 million reached in 2017.

