Baylor fashion show hits screen with fashion show





By Avery Owens | Editor Showcasing the work of students in clothing design, product development and merchandising, Baylor’s annual spring fashion show takes place virtually this year. Plans for what the virtual experience will look like will be announced soon. Houston junior Alex Merkelz and Houston senior Kaleigh Merriweather are co-directors for the 2021 Spring Show. “It’s an organized space for Baylor clothing students to show off their work,” Merkelz said. At the start of the event’s history, the fashion show was run by faculty and staff. Today, students are in the driver’s seat. “For the past 3-4 years it has been run by students,” Merkelz said. “I think it’s best when students are allowed to create a space where their counterparts can work and show off their work.” Merriweather said she and Merkelz hand-produced the whole show from top to bottom. As co-directors, the two are jointly involved in the planning of the event. “We work together as a team to come up with ideas on what the decor will look like, the layout, the camera angles, the general theme. [and] presentation styles, ”Merkelz said. The two are facing something different this year, how to get creative with the virtual format. “The idea is to make it as personal as possible in a space where you really don’t have any audiences,” Merkelz said. Merriweather said she hopes the virtual experience can be told. “We’re trying to make it an experience because we can’t have people come and sit and watch,” Merriweather said. “We want to be able to do something online where you can relate to it on your computer screen.” Although the presentation of the show is different for the first time in a long time, the content is different every year. “In my opinion, this is probably the most diverse group of designers we have ever had,” Merriweather said. “It’s also the most designer we have ever had… The people are very talented and their styles vary so much.” In her role, Merriweather said she plans to host each designer to the best of her ability, so the show is worth it. “My main goal would be to help [the designers] showcase what they’ve done effectively, in all of their different styles, ”Merriweather said. Dates and details are tentative, but should be around the end of April. If you can’t wait to hear the announcement first, follow Baylor Fashion on Instagram.







