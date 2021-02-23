Chicago Playground fashion designer accused of paying for clothes through Cash app and never sending them – CBS Chicago





CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago fashion designers’ Instagram pages have over 20,000 followers, even pictures of celebrities wearing jackets they claim to have designed. But several customers said the fashion designer took their money and never bought them the clothes they bought. They told CBS 2 Tim McNicholas they wanted answers. READ MORE: More than $ 60,000 raised for ISP Trooper in coma after being hit while participating in crash on I-55 near Joliet Nyasa Henry ordered a jacket that was supposed to be a Christmas present for her sister, Africa Brown. Well, online my sister Africa had been following him for a few years and the jacket was quite expensive, so I kind of saved up for that particular year for that gift for her, ”Henry said. The jacket costs $ 400, which Henry sent via Cash App in early November 2020. The payment recipient was an Instagram-savvy fashion designer who works under the Chicago Playground name. Henry and Brown said it all seemed legitimate because Chicago Playground is bragging about its supposed celebrity relationships online and didn’t seem to have negative reviews. He peddles those pages where if you say something negative it’s like you’re being deleted so quickly, Henry said. It’s just a runaround. I recently sent him another message two or three days ago. No answer.” Chicago Playground has earned an F rating from the Better Business Bureau due to surprisingly similar complaints over the past year and a half. READ MORE: A warning to Lake Michigan ice walkers: don’t do it An out-of-state cheerleading group took to YouTube in late 2019 saying they paid Chicago Playground more than $ 2,100 for jackets they never had. “Chicago Playground, he played us for 12 varsity jackets, and we want our money back,” the team coach said in the video. We’ve tried emails, Instagram posts, and phone calls over the past week, but Chicago Playground hasn’t responded. However, they blocked one of our producers. Brown said they also blocked one of his pages. “I really want people to know the truth. That’s my biggest thing to know, Brown said, and then to have an informed choice to make if you’re dealing with this guy. They gave up the jacket. Now they just want a refund. NO MORE NEWS: Pandemic layoff proves to be a blessing in disguise for fashion designer Pilsen Pet Experts say you should only use payment apps like Cash App and Zelle with trusted friends or family.

