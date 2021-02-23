Maya Jama looks stunning in a blue dress but fans keep talking about her hand





Popular presenter Maya Jama shared a series of stunning images on her Instagram, but fans were distracted by the position of her hand. The photos were taken just before the 26-year-old appeared on the comedy show Je vous mens ?. Maya can be seen wearing a gorgeous bright blue blazer and matching two-piece skirt as she poses for snaps before the show. The images were posted alongside the caption: When you have 3 minutes to take a photo before the show starts. Many fans took to the comments to share their admiration for the star, many complimenting her outfit and beauty. However, some fans were distracted by the star's hand as she posed for the camera. The claw hand, commented one follower with a series of laughing face emojis. I must love a good claw hand photo, pointed out another fan.

While a third was also distracted by his hand saying: Ohh no it's the claw, lol. Jesus, how long are those fingers, commented another disciple before Maya hilariously retaliated by saying probably longer than your will with this reaction. Maya even addressed the point in her caption saying: F *** knows why the claw hand came out. It seems nothing can escape the critical eye of those on Instagram! Viewers can re-watch Maya on I Lie to You on BBC iPlayer here.







