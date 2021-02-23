Men’s haute couture flourishes in Europe – WWD

Dr Gabriel Chiu, plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills and star of Netflix’s reality TV series ‘Bling Empire’, once attended a Chanel fashion show in Paris with his wife, Christine – and a men’s coat on the catwalk. caught his attention.

“When I asked about it, I was told that only the track sample was available and if not, there was no plan to manufacture it in another size,” he lamented. .

But in 2016, a year after attending her first Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria menswear fashion show, Chiu took the plunge and ordered an ivory Mikado silk three-piece suit with rose-shaped cutouts whose edges were hand embroidered in the same color.

“Before I realized it had taken hold of me. I started buying more couture items, like a unique Louis Vuitton La Fabrique du temps watch, registered in Geneva under the name Dr. Chiu, ”he said.

Fast forward to 2021 and men’s haute couture is booming, with Valentino introducing men’s high fashion looks into his recent spring collection, and Balenciaga set to introduce men’s couture in July, as he is expected to return to the Paris calendar after a 53-year absence.

Men’s tailoring also received a lot of publicity during the recent Super Bowl halftime show when The Weeknd stepped out in an outfit made in the Parisian ateliers of Givenchy – his piece de resistance, a shimmering red jacket that took 250 hours. to be embroidered by hand. It is understood that Givenchy’s new creative director, Matthew Williams, fully intends to create high fashion clothing for men once the house joins Paris Couture Week.

Why this sudden fascination with extremely expensive and elaborately crafted men’s clothing?

According to Andrew Groves, professor of fashion design at the University of Westminster, the rise of men’s tailoring reflects “the growing strength of the ultra-luxury experiential fashion market, which is expected to grow exponentially” as technology replaces human intervention in fashion and other industries.

“The importance of craft or manual skills that cannot be replicated by automation will become increasingly valuable. But more importantly, the intimacy of the relationship between designer and customer will also become highly coveted, ”he said, describing in a way a throwback to the bodywork of yesteryear.

“Over the past 100 years, top designers have generally been richer than their clients, but we are now coming back to a time when clients will be considerably richer. Indeed, the position of the creator is reversed, bringing him back to his historical role, as a craftsman at court, ”he explained.

Fashion houses fiercely watch over the confidentiality of customers and do not give out prices. However, it is understood that men’s sewing items start at around $ 20,000 for a silk dress and quickly climb to six figures for bespoke items.

Jean Paul Gaultier is considered the pioneer of men’s tailoring, including men’s looks with his very first haute couture show for spring 1997, and in his last show in January 2020, where his muse Tanel Bedrossiantz wore dramatic coats with a cock squirt from the feathers – and the rest of the bird – strapped to one of her shimmering shoulders.

“Men in search of the highest quality and craftsmanship were already buying but without the attention of the media, so Jean Paul Gaultier put them in the limelight by shattering the clichés of very traditional notions”, according to the House.

Groves noted that Gaultier always “questioned perceived gender norms in the fashion industry. That he was the first to do it and that it took the others so long to catch up is surprising.

And catch up. Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, who presented their first Alta Sartoria collection in 2015, transformed it into a major company that today includes fine jewelry and watches, dubbed Alta Gioielleria and Alta Orologeria. According to the Italian designers, their sewing activity is today divided equally between women and men.

“Exclusivity is the concept behind the Alta Sartoria project. We only make unique, non-reproducible garments, ”the designers said in a joint interview. “Unlike the woman who approaches Alta Moda for a special and unique occasion, the man tends to want to build a personal wardrobe, made of clothes that satisfy and tell his lifestyle, his dream.

In a phone interview, Dolce described men’s tailoring as more about ‘lifestyle’ than fashion, mentioning male customers who asked for wardrobes to play golf, to sail or to match. Ferrari sports car collection.

Not that special occasions don’t matter.

According to a spokesperson for the Gaultier house, she receives many special orders for groom outfits. “Men also want to be part of this unique experience and to have the feeling of wearing something that was made especially and only for them, ”he said.

Indeed, couture shopping has become a common passion for many couples.

“My wife is an obsessed Chanel haute couture customer and also loves Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda. So in a way it was finally my turn to enjoy the process, ”said Nobu Torii, an Honolulu-based investor. A longtime client of Dolce & Gabbana menswear, he began shopping for Alto Sartoria collections in 2015, describing them as “another level of perfection” and their lavish couture weekends – including events from track, dinners and parties – as pleasing to all the senses.

“They turned their fashion shows into events that couples can enjoy together. The shows are exaggerated, the places spectacular, the clothes exquisite. Whether you are single or in a relationship, everyone leaves with a memory that will last forever, ”he enthuses.

Historically, Savile Row can be considered the equivalent of men’s tailoring, according to Professor Groves, noting that among Gaultier’s earliest men’s tailoring designs, there was a warm suit reminiscent of the bespoke ones Turnbull & Asser had made for Winston Churchill.

Any elite tailor can supply their clients with a wide range of other items, Groves said.

Customers see it differently.

“Men have always ordered custom clothing, and I think it’s great that now we have the chance to enjoy haute couture as well,” said Fredrik Robertsson, Stockholm-based Creative Director and LGBTQ activist. “I love the extreme, I love creativity, and I love to explore masculinity and femininity in my style. So for me, Savile Row has nothing for me. I much prefer Gaultier, Viktor & Rolf or Iris van Herpen.

He too praised the experience of sewing, from sketches to fittings. “Watching the craftsmanship of people who are the best in the world up close is fascinating,” he said, noting that Gaultier’s team had recently visited him in Sweden to put on a couture jacket incorporating a corset and a conical bra.

“We drink tea, chat, chat and it’s a special moment that is part of the memory of the garment,” he said. “As soon as traveling is a bit easier, I go to Rome to find a Valentino men’s couture look that suits me.”

For Torii, couture offers men “the fashion element, sex appeal and glamor… It is for a man who appreciates craftsmanship, loves haute couture and loves details that stand out.

Dolce said that many first-time male customers order a suit, but that has nothing to do with tailoring, which has an industrial component. “It’s a completely different approach,” he said, describing “the best vicuña, the best cashmere and the best wools” used for a completely handmade garment with details to each man’s specifications.

Consider Torii. For his first purchase from Alto Sartoria, he chose a navy blue silk suit with his Japanese family crest printed inside.

“It was my part of East and West,” he said, explaining that in Japan customers ordered elaborate fabrics and embroidery, but they were hidden on the inner layer of the kimono, visible only “when you raise your arm to pay” for something or when meeting close friends.

“It’s the ultimate chic: ‘Iki’ in Japanese,” he says.

Groves noted that men’s clothing offers some of the most luxurious fabrics imaginable. For example, he stated that Scabal produced costume fabrics using threads encrusted with diamond fragments or imbued with the scent of orchids.

Chiu said his first brush with tailoring shows involved “seeing new trends and applying them to my work as a plastic surgeon,” then he began to appreciate the detail and craftsmanship, in addition to the designer art.

“The world of haute couture fashion has always revolved around women, with an occasional male piece placed as a satellite,” he said. “And as society has increasingly accepted individuality, more men are ready to speak out and not be locked into the same conservative styles. Dolce & Gabbana has proven that there is a potential and relatively untapped menswear market for men, so it is only a matter of time when other houses take notice and focus on this market. Now, I can’t wait to see the new styles and looks not only from Dolce & Gabbana, but also from Louis Vuitton, Dior Homme, Armani, Tom Ford, Givenchy and others.

