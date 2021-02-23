Pressure mounts on President Biden to appoint a fashion czar

If the idea of ​​a “fashion czar” sounds like a joke, you may soon be in the minority. It’s an idea that is gaining traction and is not as far-fetched as it sounds.

Two weeks ago, I wrote a story asking President Biden to appoint a “fashion czar” to support the fashion industry’s efforts to become more sustainable and more human. Hilary Jochmans, a political consultant who spent 15 years in politics and specializes in sustainable fashion, read the story and decided to turn it into an official letter. The letter, which will be delivered to the White House and members of Congress this week, was co-signed by more than 70 fashion experts, organizations and brands, including ThredUp, Eileen Fisher, Everlane and Allbirds. Others continue to add their names to the list.

Jochmans, founder of the consulting firm Politically in fashion, says the concept resonated with her because it gave voice to ideas that have been bubbling up in the sustainable fashion community for some time: that the government must address the immediate harm the industry is causing to the planet and human beings. She points out that over the past century, presidents have deployed czars to deal with crises ranging from the preparation for World War I to the AIDS epidemic. These people coordinated the different parts of the government in order to put in place rapid action. “The Czars were high-level advisers responsible for dealing with immediate crises,” she says. “The call for a ‘fashion czar’ makes sense because it suggests that this is a current crisis that must be addressed immediately using a multifaceted approach.

After I wrote the letter, word spread about it in the sustainable fashion community, quickly turning into a grassroots movement. Some sustainable fashion journalists signed up and articles were published everywhere Everyday women’s clothing at GQ at The hill. Numerous companies have joined as well, from eco-friendly brands like Aday and Cuyana to big names like Rebecca Minkoff and Timberland.

When the Fast company As the article first circulated on social media, some pointed out that President Biden currently has a number of pressing issues on his plate, including COVID-19 and the economy. Jochmans understands this prospect, but points out that things tend to happen slowly in Washington, so it’s important to put him on the president’s radar now. In the meantime, she wants the letter to inspire members of Congress to create a “fashion caucus” to advocate for more sustainable and humane practices in the fashion industry and to lobby the White House for a Czar. . Jochmans, who worked in politics on Capitol Hill and in New York state, says there was a similar caucus five years ago, but it ultimately disappeared.