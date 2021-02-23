The best men’s wallet brands to buy in 2021

Your exit-the-door checklist is full enough as it is without adding another item, right? Take the seemingly humble wallet. You take yours with you every day. You slip it into the front pocket of your jeans. You throw it in your satchel. You reach it without hesitation as you rush for the door with a new country coat. Isn’t it time your portfolio got more attention?

We’re talking about the type of wallet that combines craftsmanship and design to stylishly store your essentials for years to come. Here are some of our favorites.

Bellroy

If you are looking for a stylish leather wallet that combines the latest and greatest in technology with a slim profile and premium materials (like, say, your favorite pair of dress shoes), then this is Bellroy you are looking for. The brand’s range of wallets includes pouches and card holders, as well as travel folios and RFID-protected wallets (so you’ll never lose your valuables). Yes, the brand easily makes some of the best wallets for men.

Billykirk

For over 20 years now, Chris and Kirk Bray have been making some of the best leather goods of any brand in the country, and they do so with an emphasis on made in the States and ridiculously high craftsmanship. quality materials. The brand’s full line of leather wallets, including a bifold card case and standard card case options, pair very well with a nice Billykirk belt or Dopp kit, and there’s no doubt about it. that you will have your Billykirk wallet for years to come (to say the least). A sturdy wallet from Billykirk is a perfect way to complement a wardrobe filled with the best brands in menswear, we’d say.

Andar wallet

Andar’s specialty across the board (be it phone cases, bags, or wallets, naturally) is focused on the handcrafted leather goods that make a difference in your daily transport. This is true of style and performance in equal measure. By this we mean the brand carefully builds their wallets to last and last, from card holders to wallets specifically designed to fit into the front pocket of your tailored pants. The wallets are also made from materials like vintage full grain leather, giving you a modern heirloom in your pocket.

Pioneer

Pioneer uses next-level fabrics and innovations to create futuristic wallets that can easily withstand everyday life. The Altitude Billfold is particularly impressive, made with water resistant performance fabric in a lightweight design and neutral color options. If you want to use a wallet day in and day out, with room for unique currencies and cards, this is your best bet.

Ridge wallet

The proof is in the pudding, or rather, the proof that Ridge Wallet knows how to make a mighty thin wallet for men is just in the name. The brand specializes in stylish, sharp tactical wallets that significantly slim down your daily transport. Made from tough materials like titanium, aluminum or carbon fiber, and available in neutral colors like black or navy, the brand’s wallet options can function as a cash card holder / strap holds up to 12 cards, and you can also select a simple money clip option (that sure qualifies as one of the best money clips, right?).

Shinola

The makers of your favorite watches and some truly mind-blowing everyday essentials are, of course, very adept at creating a versatile wallet for the modern man. If it’s a tri-fold wallet you’re looking for, the type that can travel with you on jet set trips, you’ll find it in Shinola. And if it’s a slim two-fold wallet to stow in your country jacket pocket, Shinola has you covered, too. Best of all, Shinola wallets are made with just as much quality as the brand’s famous watches.

Tanner Merchandise

Portland, Oregon is home to some of our favorite brands in many different categories, but one of the coolest has to be Tanner Goods. From collaborations with like-minded heritage brands to its focus on fine leather goods and equipment, the world of Tanner Goods is enviable and built to last, no matter what you get your hands on. In fact, you should go ahead and add one of the brand’s exceptionally well-designed leather wallets to your daily carry, and then prepare to see it break over time.

Distiller Union

Distil Union is definitely the brand to buy if you want no-frills everyday transport gear that can get the job done without stressing or worrying. They are products that can withstand repeated use, emphasizing easy carrying experience and great utility. The much-loved Wally Bifold in particular drew rave reviews and a rabid audience.

Troubadour Goods

Troubadour Goods has a knack for harmoniously blending the refined with the utilitarian, and in this case that means creating a full line of eye-catching leather wallets to match nicely with its beautiful travel bags and tote bags. The brand’s wallets are expertly crafted from Italian leather in options such as an elegant card holder or a standard flap wallet. They also come in a range of colors to match your investment level Troubadour bag, and every large bag needs one of the best slim wallets to go with it.

Bexar Goods Co.

Bexar Goods is what you might call a “small but powerful” presence in the world of leather goods and equipment, taking craftsmanship to the next level with passion and commitment. Particularly impressive are Bexar Goods wallets, handcrafted with materials like vegetable tanned harness leather. The resulting wallet options, including a durable and sturdy classic fold, are the kind of coins to use, covet, and pass on over time.

