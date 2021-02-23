Fashion
Parsons School of Design, WWD and Yellowbrick team up to launch online fashion commerce program
NEW YORK, February 23, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Fashion school at New School Parsons School of Design, in collaboration with WWD, the leading source of information and analysis for the fashion, beauty and retail industries, and the new Yorkeducation platform based on Yellowbrick, announced today Fashion business essentials, a program that offers an in-depth exploration of innovation and changes occurring in the fashion industry; including effective uses of information technology, strategic business planning, decision making, planning management, brand development and effective communications within organizations.
Learners who complete the program will earn a certificate of completion without credit from Parsons and gain a full understanding of the key roles, skills and functions for success in the fashion industry. All course materials and instructions will be provided online, allowing students to take the courses at their own pace and integrate the course into their daily life.
The program offers over 15 hours of instruction and project time in five modules titled “Entrepreneurship and Fashion System”, “Fashion Production Management”, “Fashion Branding”, “Marketing Strategies” and “ Retail and distribution ”.
Teaching will come from Parsons faculty, as well as insiders and fashion experts. Instructors include Keanan duffty, Director of Fashion Programs, Parsons; Khary simon, Vice President of The Premiere Group, Parsons Faculty; Jasmine S. Young, Vice-president of operations at Ami Col; Sydney Price, Founder and CEO, The Knew Purpose, Parsons Faculty; Rick helfenbein, Consultant for the retail and fashion industry, former president, president and CEO of the American Apparel & Footwear Association; and much more.
“The fashion industry has seen many challenges over the past year and we see its recovery as an opportunity to bring more diverse voices into the ranks,” said Ben barry, Dean of the Fashion School of New School Parsons School of Design. “In this program, we create opportunities for talent from non-traditional backgrounds in the fashion industry, and we continue our mission to change the fashion education experience for the better.
“WWD has covered the fashion industry since 1910, and few years, if any, have been more disruptive to the industry than 2020. However, where there is disruption, there is opportunity,” said added Amanda smith, President of Fairchild Media. “This is a chance for a whole new generation of talent to join us in reinventing the industry in a broader and more effective way. By partnering with Parsons and Yellowbrick, we are helping to educate the next generation and we are thrilled to harness the wealth of knowledge in providing this education. “
“Fashion holds a special place among the creative industries, as expressed to us by the thousands of learners who have participated in our Fashion and Streetwear programs,” said Rob kingyens, President and CEO of Yellowbrick. “For learners who are dedicated to learning all they can, we wanted to create a next-level educational experience that highlights the intricacies of this massive and inspiring industry. By harnessing the passion and expertise of the staff at Parsons and WWD, we are now in a position to help fashion professionals and businesses advance in this exciting industry. “
From today, visitors to www.yellowbrick.co/FashionBusiness can register for an exclusive preview of the program. The first group of students will be admitted to Fashion Business Essentials later this month.
About Parsons School of Design
Parsons School of Design is one of the world’s leading art and design educational institutions. Situated at new York but active worldwide, the school offers undergraduate and graduate programs across the full spectrum of art and design disciplines. Critical thinking and collaboration are at the heart of a Parsons education. Parsons graduates are leaders in their respective fields, with a shared commitment to creatively and critically approach the WWDities of life in the 21st century. For more information, please visit www.newschool.edu/parsons.
About WWD
WWD, a Fairchild Fashion Media brand, is the industry’s premier media and authoritative voice for senior executives in the global fashion, retail and beauty communities and mainstream media that cover the market. FFM, a division of Cond Nast, includes WWD, Style.com, FN (Footwear News), NowManifest, Beauty Inc, M and Fairchild Summits.
About Yellowbrick
Yellowbrick is a global leader in online education and career exploration for the arts, media, entertainment and sports industries. The company develops exciting and accessible online programs in collaboration with top brands and influencers in media and culture and with world-renowned universities. Their mission is to help a new generation of talent discover, pursue and advance career paths that match what they love. Learn more about www.yellowbrick.co.
SOURCE Yellowbrick
