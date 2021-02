Cardi B transforms a vintage shirt into a neon draped heel dress – Footwear News

Cardi B exploited the vintage style this week by modeling a throwback design courtesy of Chanel. Taking to Instagram last night, the “WAP” rapper modeled a vintage shirt from the French fashion house that dates back to his spring 1996 collection. The white top is finished with the brand’s logo in pink and orange fonts, styled by Cardi B in a mini dress with a matching printed Chanel bag. Her outfit also showcased a set of bold heels in a silhouette favored by Dua Lipa, Chrissy Teigen, Heidi Klum and other big stars. Coming from the Attico, the ankle-wrap pumps are set on an elegant point-toe silhouette with a plunging vamp. Complete with a satin finish, the design balances out with a heel of over 4 inches for an imposing lift. Also offered in a crystal coated version, similar iterations of the Italian brand retail from $ 526 to $ 888 at Farfetch.

Attico Ruby satin heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch Related Considered the style influencer of the year for the 2020 FN Achievement Awards, Cardi B is herself a master of both luxury clothing and athleisure fashion. She joined Balenciaga as the face of her Fall 20 campaign in September, with ads displayed across the Louvre in Paris. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper also continues to hold the ultimate sportswear hook-up since his partnership with Reebok in November 2018; together, Cardi B helped the brand release a series of collections by starring in a variety of campaigns and videos featuring embellished sneakers and vintage-inspired pieces before creating her own shoe and clothing collection. The Grammy Award-winning artist also filed documents last year with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in September seeking to file the term “WAP” for a variety of items ranging from footwear to clothing. going through alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. Click through the gallery to check out more of Cardi B’s boldest looks throughout her career.







