Nicky Hilton and Tina Leung join Giuseppe Zanotti on Clubhouse – WWD

TALK TO ME: Giuseppe Zanotti makes his Clubhouse debut during Milan Fashion Week.

To celebrate the unveiling of his fall 2021 women’s and men’s collections, the shoe designer is hosting a special event on the audio-only buzzing social app, which offers an alternative to a social media scene filled with polished, not-so-candid imagery.

Entitled “A New Era of Fashion: In Conversation with Giuseppe Zanotti”, the digital event will feature two iterations: one in Italian and one in English.

The Italian room, hosted by spiritual blogger, writer, TV and radio presenter Daniela Collu – known as Stazitta – will be live on February 24 at 3 p.m. CET, and will feature Zanotti in conversation with the model and DJ Cat Poulain and fashion stylist Michela D’Angelo.

Scheduled for February 26 at 11 a.m. EST, the English venue will feature socialite and fashion designer Nicky Hilton Rothschild and influencer Tina Leung in discussion with the Italian designer. It will be moderated by Naomi Elizée, editor-in-chief of the American Vogue market.

Earlier this week, The Attico Creative Directors Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini announced a digital event hosted on Clubhouse on February 23. Along with the launch of their first streetwear capsule, they engaged in a lively conversation with the talent featured in the project’s campaign.

With its ephemeral spirit – conversations cannot be archived and are not searchable – Clubhouse offers new opportunities for fashion brands to create compelling stories and engage with their consumers in a more spontaneous and immediate way.

See also:

10 things to know about the Clubhouse

They were, and now they are … Chattering clubhouse, Binging ‘Bridgerton’ and grateful for a @dionnewarwick Follow

Giuseppe Zanotti launches the “ Icons ” project