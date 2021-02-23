Citrus Cinderellas New Name, New and Different Dress Gift Event This Year | Local News

In 2008, Dana Davis and her college-aged daughter Rachel were walking through Rachels’ closet when they came up with the idea for a ball gown. As a single mom, Davis remembered how she raked and saved and struggled to buy Rachel a ball gown.
They started Cinderellas Closet as a ministry from Cornerstone Baptist Church in Inverness, and that first year provided free ball gowns to around 30 girls at Citrus High School.
Over the years, the event has brought together girls of secondary school age in Citrus County, with the January 2020 event reaching 190 girls.
Now, in 2021, the name of the ministry has changed to Citrus Cinderellas, and as COVID-19 is still with us and the decisions of the school ball have yet to be decided, at this time a prom dress event is also in progress.
But that doesn’t mean there aren’t dresses to give away.
This year, Citrus Cinderellas is inviting women and girls of all ages to a 2 pm to 5 pm fashion show dress competition on Saturday, March 20 at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 1100 W. Highland Blvd., Inverness.
Over 800 semi-formal dresses, homecoming dresses, wedding dresses, and even around two dozen bridesmaid dresses will be offered, with a limit of two dresses per person.
We’ve been a big part of the community for so long, and we decided this year that since we couldn’t give a ball gown gift like we normally do, we could offer a free event for some of the other dresses we do. we have, said Ashley Young, a member of the management team of Citrus Cinderellas.
So this year is not just for the high school girls in the community but for all ages a wonderful girls day for everyone, she said.
As Young explained, due to COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, they would not be able to disinfect dresses between multiple girls trying on the same dresses throughout the day.
At this event, dresses cannot be tried on.
Instead, models of all shapes and sizes will model the dresses so people can get a general idea of what might be right for them.
It’s not ideal, but it’s free, said Dana Davis.
Throughout the afternoon there will also be gifts from gift baskets.
We were trying to make this event a very positive one for our community, to let people know that no matter how dismal things seem, they always hope and are loved, Davis said.
This is Davis’ last event at Cinderella, along with her daughters.
Rachel, now Rachel Da Silva, married mother of twins, and Davis are leaving popular and successful ministry after the March 20 event.
We think God has other ministerial activities that He wants us to be involved in … and we have good leaders taking over, Davis said.
Although Citrus Cinderellas does not receive clothing donations at this time, they still take things like glitter blings, accessories, bags and small purses, tiaras, etc.
Also, they need clothes racks or monetary donations to buy them.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit