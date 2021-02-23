Hilary Duff on Slow Fashion, Motherhood and Her Clothing Lines of the Past and the Future

Hilary duff Smash + Tess



Less than a minute after chatting with Hilary Duff, via Transatlantic Google Hangout, I feel like I’ve known her all my life.

Of course, like a lot of women my age, I sort of have it.

The 33-year-old grew up in the limelight first, as the face of one of Disney’s most successful franchises, then as a singer-designer-creator-producer-cum-pretty much. whatever she decided to do.

As we sit down to discuss her latest adventure, a mom-to-child collection with slow fashion brand Smash + Tess, it becomes clear that Lizzie McGuir and the estimated $ 100 million she made from filming and the franchise was really just the beginning. same with two children and a third on the way.

When Ashley [Freeborn, founder of Smash+Tess] I contacted regarding the collaboration, just at the time of quarantine I had been a second grade teacher for my oldest son Luca for about 11 or 12 weeks and was in desperate need of something something else to focus on, ”Duff laughs.

“I started taking guitar lessons through Zoom and then it happened and I was like, ‘yes, I want to do it!“She said with mock desperation.” I just needed a moment to get away from my kids, use my brain, and be creative.

Before their first reunion, Duff spent weeks collecting clippings from fashion and interior magazines, Pinterest boards, and items for her own closet that she loved the fit and feel of.

Then we just ‘hung’ in my yard for three hours, socially distanced, “she says.” She’s amazing. She had just had a baby, who was in the NICU, and she had a three-year-old at home. She was like Superwoman, and I was so inspired by it; pump on the ride, then have a business meeting with me? Unbelievable. I was like, ‘you are a bad bitch, you know?“. I love being around his energy. ”

The result of their quarantine efforts, their bond and their mothers, is launched today as a collection of ultra-size (XXS-P – XXXL) rompers for parents and children, all made from rayon from bamboo signature Smash + Tess. mixed.

“She has her whole business completely cut out; she knows what she’s doing and she knows what works for her die-hard Smash + Tess fans, says Duff. I just have to come in and add elements of things I wanted to see in my wardrobe, some action on the shoulder pads, some flattering ties on the front, a really cute 70s daisy print, then a few staples that i feel like women can just face like spring, summer and fall. They are very versatile.

One of the first things that drew Duff to the Smash + Tess, long before she was approached by Freeborn, was the fact that it was a Canadian company producing their clothes, in a sustainable way, in Canada.

My intention is always to support the small business, the female business, the black owned business, the ethical business that we have learned so much this year to make different choices, and applying that to our purchasing will definitely help. people and our economy. , said Duff. I think we can all practice this a bit more.

That doesn’t mean she got it all, of course. After browsing Instagram recently, she fell into a rabbit hole of zero waste fashion accounts reusing unusual materials for clothes and other household items. I just bought all those reusable paper napkins, which are so cute, but I realized how many times I go to get the paper napkin and I’m like now, ‘No, no, no, go to the drawer!“She laughs.” It’s not just changes of fashion or house, it’s life. ”

One of the most frustrating aspects of the realization, especially now in late pregnancy, has been the lack of accessible motherhood options.

When I’m shopping for this, there’s nothing I really, really want. Already. Usually I’m not very happy with the quality either, and I end up buying larger sizes of regular clothes … and that doesn’t always work for me either, as I’m five and two. It ends up making me look fatter instead of being pregnant! “, She says.

It’s been a very opportune time, as your 40s brought all that “ movement ” where it’s totally okay to move your whole life in joggers and daddy sneakers, she laughs. Also, the bike shorts! I haven’t worn bike shorts since 1997 at camp.

Around the same time, oddly enough, Duffs’ success in the entertainment industry brought her to her first business in the fashion industry, a clothing line called Stuff by Hilary Duff, distributed by Target.

I was obviously a baby and started to get involved in a lot of design but my fashion taste was definitely far from stopping, you know I don’t even know if we can call it fashion , it was like children’s clothes.

It was really fun for me because I’ve always cared about clothes, but I don’t know how much I’ve learned about the ins and outs of this industry, you know?

In 2009, however, she was ready to take a harder hit; this time with Woman for DKNY, a limited edition multifunctional jeans collection aimed at its young adult fans.

With DKNY, that was another time I got to step into an already well-oiled machine and just be creative, Duff says. I constantly want to learn from other people who have understood it. Going in and doing capsules here and there is great for me because things move so fast in my life, if I’m filming something or making a record there’s always a million things in the air.

Since 2015, Duff has played the role of Kelsey Peters on TV Land’s Younger, her longest-running original comedy-drama series, for which she has received multiple nominations.

I think maybe somewhere there is a bigger fashion story to tell, but I’m not ready to love taking it on my own just yet. There are so many different formats and things that could work, so I put my toes in first.

Spinning every conceivable plate of motherhood, a new children’s book, an organic diaper line, and an acting career, to name a few, means it won’t be for a while, well. sure.

I’m obviously having a baby. So it’s, I don’t know, a year’s wash, ”she laughs,“ breastfeeding and figuring out how to juggle and have a new human in our already chaotic life.

I’m literally going to be in labor, promoting Zoom, so for now I’m so happy to be home, mom mode.