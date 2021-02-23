Fashion East RTW Fall 2021 – WWD

This season’s Fashion East showcase lineup included Maximilian Davis, Nensi Dojaka, Goom, newcomers Jawara Alleyne and accessories brand HRH. The emerging designer support platform also posted a cheerful behind-the-scenes video documenting their socially distant shooting process.
After launching her brand during the pandemic last season, Davis said the fall 2021 collection was “a continuation of black elegance and explores my grandmother’s emigration from Trinidad to England in the 1960s” , with an emphasis on psychedelic prints and unisex tailoring.
Dojaka is inspired by an exhibition with the works of Hilma af Klint at the Serpentine Gallery in London years ago. “Those beautiful, super-fine feminine lines running through the huge canvases were a trigger for the first curtains I made on the mannequin,” she said. Highlights include tulle corsets paired with tailored pants and one of the light, flare dresses with double bra details, which is the designer’s first draped dress for the collection.
South Korean designer Goom Heo’s label this season centers around horror-themed sculptures by artist Philip Jackson. “His work is enormous and made of bronze. For me, his sculptures were really cold and sharp and I wanted to reflect that mood in the collection. In addition, the graphics and the contrasting color combination or texture of the fabric were inspired by the 1920s film “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari”, in terms of shadows and shadows moving around the body, “a Goom said. A key look in the range is a full-length black hooded wool coat and monochrome mohair pieces.
Raised in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, Alleyne is a 2020 graduate of Central Saint Martins MA Fashion. She showcased her collection via a video of a captain’s fictional journey on his ship “The Renegade” as they continued to save the “Sun City”. Characters include the crew, who wears recycled leather pants with a draped top wrapped around the waist and a white top, and the board, whose approach is much more elegant and chic. “The video crescendos with this meditation between aggressiveness and joy. I love playing with juxtaposed emotions to ask the viewer to draw their own conclusion, ”she said.
HRH’s new line of accessories is inspired by the designer’s love for “gymnastics and figure skating, sports teams and the way their adornments unite them.” Key pieces include puffed silk and sheepskin and power knit scrunchy thongs.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit