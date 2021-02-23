Fashion influencer Mimi G shares tips to recreate 5 fashion trends





Bodacious statement sleeves are a chic and effortless runway trend to emulate this year.

Mimi G told Insider that the statement sleeves are a great project for DIY enthusiasts.

Sophia Mitrokostas previously reported for Insider that the statement innings drawn straight from the 1980s will have their moment in the spotlight this year. Runway models for Givenchy, Balmain and other luxury fashion houses wore the bold, off-the-shoulder look during the spring 2021 season. Fashion stylist Lana Blanc highlighted Insider specifically for the bell and balloon sleeves, which are visually vibrant but don’t sacrifice warmth. Mimi G fully adheres to this particular trend. “You know, the fun thing about the sleeve trend is that it can turn the most basic thing into something so amazing,” she said. According to Mimi G, whose Sew it! Academy offers a course in sleeve design, this trend is easy for beginners to tackle. What can send new designers into an accidental tizzy, however, are the proportions. “If you ask almost any designer, they’ll probably tell you they sew half-naked because they’re constantly sewing and checking how it’s going,” Mimi G laughs. “The size of your shoulders, the size of your bust or the difference between your upper body and your lower body, you really have to know these things,” she added. Mimi G suggested that people follow their instincts rather than a fixed pattern and refer to a mirror. “I think a lot of people, when they learn something new, feel like they have to follow directions exactly,” said Mimi G, “but a lot of times it’s common sense”. “You can look at yourself in the mirror and say, ‘I should hitch up that hem a little bit because I’m petite and it’s not flattering,'” she continued. YouTube sound Tutorial for a DIY Puff Sleeve Bodycon Dress has over 143,100 views to date. “You have to be adventurous in your sewing journey and understand that small changes make a big difference,” she says.

