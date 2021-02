Meghan Markle’s Oscar De La Renta lemon-print dress is full of meaning

If your personal style is at least partly following the Markle Sparkle effect, maybe it’s time to stock up on lemons or, rather, lemon prints. Freshly announced that they are expecting their second child, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at the Spotifys Stream On event on Monday. And Meghan Markle’s lemon dress was full of hidden meanings. Markle wore an aqua color Oscar de la Renta basque dress which features intricate lemon appliqués. She completed the look with understated gold jewelry and combined it with the Cartier Tank Francaise gold Princess Dianas watch. Lemons signify abundance, prosperity, and good luck. They also symbolize the notion of cleansing energy and shedding negative vibes, which could be a nod to the couple’s strained relationship with the monarchy as they plan for their future as non-active Royals. And that’s not the only apparent connection his outfit has to the Queen. Elizabeth Holmes, author of HRH: So many thoughts on the royal style, underlined the Instagram that Markle’s lemon print dress has ‘Primavera’ in the name and that Queen Elizabeth’s wedding dress was inspired by Botticelli’s painting Spring. Primavera, of course, means Spring in Italian, which speaks of the idea of ​​renewal and rebirth. While the two details are just a coincidence, they still send an interesting, albeit subtle, sartorial message. For the Stream On event, the couple explained why they launched Archewell Audio in partnership with Spotify. We created Archewell Audio to make sure we can raise voices that might not be heard and hear people’s stories, said Markle. According to Archewell Audio website, as part of the partnership, the Duke and Duchess will produce podcasts and shows that build community through shared experiences, powerful narratives and universal values. And the biggest part of that is creating this community where you can share, which will encourage everyone to then share their own vulnerabilities in that safe space, Harry said.







