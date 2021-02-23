Pete Wentz gives us a lesson on making ugly sandals for men wearing green striped rugby shirt and jeans





Pete Wentz is the latest star to embrace the ugly sandal trend. Even in mid-February, the controversial style is a must-have option, especially for celebrities living in LA. The Fall Out Boy band member was spotted on the streets on Monday wearing the controversial trend with a pair of socks. The bold combo matched well with the rest of her outfit, which included a green rugby shirt and dark jeans. Learn more about Footwear News The musicians’ sandals appear to belong to the Japanese streetwear brand, Suicoke. Suicoke sandals are recognizable by their neoprene upper with voluminous velcro straps as well as their Vibram molded insole and Morflex soles. The comfortable shoe is not only durable, but quite the fashion statement. The brand is considered a cult favorite streetwear option that has grown in popularity in recent years. Suicoke started making small accessories in 2006 and has since grown into footwear. The brand has had numerous collaborations with notable names in fashion, in both the men’s and women’s markets, including A Bathing Ape, Cecile Bahnsen and Palm Angels. Slides similar to Suicoke Retail’s green ugly Wentz sandals for around $ 265 at Farfetch.com. The online retailer also offers several styles on clearance at 55% off. Suicoke shoes have become a street style staple as ugly sandals continue to have their moment. It’s no surprise that the Fall Out Boy bassist opted for a pair in Los Angeles. Although it’s mid-February, wearing the ugly sandal trend is still a fair game. Simply pair the controversial shoe with socks to keep your feet warm. The story continues The once frowned upon combo is now one of fashion’s favorite styles. Comfortable style is drawn to both men and women, especially since we continue to spend more time at home than usual. The ugly sandal has become a versatile option as it can function as a house slipper or a slip-on shoe meant to be worn on the go. The sticky trend has proven that even in the dead of winter, the style is still as popular as ever. Want more? Click on our gallery of Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and more celebrities wearing sandals in winter. Launch gallery: Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and more celebrities wearing sandals in winter Register for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

