Fashion
Cardi B and Mariah Carey on ‘insulting’ biases in music and fashion
Whistles and “Okurrr” may not sound harmonious, butMariah careyand Cardi Bjoin forces in a new interview.
Carey and Card discussed prejudice in the music and fashion industriesfor the March issue of Interview magazinereleased on Tuesday, the two weigh in on times they have felt enlightened during their careers.
The “WAP” the rapper detailed when he was paid less than white celebrities for an endorsement from the same company.
“So it’s like, ‘When you don’t pay me what you pay these other people, why?’ “Said Cardi B.” It’s a little insulting. And then when it comes to fashion, hip-hop has a big influence. “
She continued, “Black artists have the hardest time getting attracted to designers and the hardest to get seats on their fashion shows, and hardly get endorsed by the big fashion brands we literally do. trend.”
After:Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion drop song ‘WAP’, music video, Twitter users have thoughts
Cardi B had already spoken out againstprejudice and discrimination in the fashion industry last year after responding to a soft viral that criticized black women for owning manyHerms Birkin bags.
“Why are you all asking female rappers if they could get a bag in the Herms store? You don’t do that to those white celebrities… So why do you have to ask us?”asked rapper “Bodak Yellow” at the time..“We start the trends and when you think we devalue (swear). No, we add value.”
Cardi B responds to criticism of the Birkin bag: ‘You don’t do that to these white celebrities’
Carey, who open in his memories about the racism she experienced as a child, also referred to the discrimination she faced in the past.
“There is so much racism and hate and horrible (expletive) going on, but I feel like people are, at least in some circles, allowed to be themselves and speak up more. than they were then, ”said Carey. “People expected me to be something specific, but I can only be me. Were similar that way.”
She continued, “You got less than the other artists who aren’t artists of color, and yet your influence has been much broader,” said Carey.
As to whether the artists will ever make a song together, a collaboration could be considered.
“One of these days, can we do a song together?” Carey asked.
“I would love that. I would love to do a soulful album. You broke my heart when I was 11 and I didn’t even have a boyfriend,” Cardi replied.
“I do not recognize the time”:Mariah Carey on ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ Turning 25
Contributor: Rasha Ali
