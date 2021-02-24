Athletics welcomes national elite to summit championships





The Air Force track and field team will close the home leg of their indoor season on a high this weekend, welcoming some of the country’s top-ranked teams to Cadet Field House for the first-ever championships at Peak Meet. The three-day, 22-team championship will begin with heptathlon and pentathlon on Thursday, February 25 and run through Saturday, February 27. MEET THE INFORMATION With Mountain West, MPSF (the indoor home of the PAC-12 teams), USA, WAC and Big Sky conferences not sponsoring any indoor championships this year, the Championships at Peak will be a championship style competition to be held at Cadet. Field of the Academy. House during the traditional conference window meets. A full schedule of events is shown below. Live video and results will be available through GoAirForceFalcons.com (direct links are available on the team’s calendar page, stats will be updated once the first results are entered). Additionally, in-competition updates and highlights will be posted on the team’s official Twitter account (@af_tfxc). NOTICE TO SPECTATORS Due to social distancing requirements for Air Force track and field competitions, spectators will not be permitted at the Cadet Country House this season. WHO’S WHO… The Championships at Peak Field feature athletes from 10 nationally ranked teams, including Oregon’s Top 10 (No.1 men, No.9 women), USC (No.5 women) and BYU (No. 6 men, not 8 women). The lineup also includes the 13th-ranked USC men and top 25 teams from Colorado (18 women), Arizona State (20 men), Arizona (25 women), as well as eight Mountain West teams (Air Force (Grand Canyon) and two other MPSF / PAC-12 teams (California, Stanford). CHECK OUT THIS RANGE! The entry list for the Summit Championships includes the new collegiate record holder in the men’s shot put, as well as the current NCAA leaders in the men’s 60m, women’s 60m and women’s shot put. In fact, 13 of the athletes scheduled to compete are among the nation’s top five in their respective events this season. PROGRAM OF EVENTS

THURSDAY : 11 a.m .: Men’s heptathlon (60 meter scoreboard, long jump, shot put, high jump); 11:15 a.m .: Women’s Pentathlon (60 meter hurdles, high jump, shot put, long jump, 800 meter run; FRIDAY : 9 a.m .: Men’s heptathlon (60-meter hurdles, pole vault, 1,000-meter race); 9:00 am: men’s shot put; 10:00 am: men’s high jump; 11:15 a.m .: 5,000-meter race, 60-meter hurdles (qualifying); 12:30 p.m .: women’s long jump; 12:30 p.m .: women’s shot put; 12:40 p.m .: 60 meters Dash (qualifying); 1:30 p.m .: women’s pole vault; 2:30 p.m .: 400-meter scoreboard (qualifying); 3:00 p.m .: men’s long jump; 3:30 p.m .: 200-meter scoreboard (qualification), medley distance relay; SATURDAY : 10:00 am: men’s shot put; 10:00 am: women’s high jump; 12:30 p.m .: Women’s shot put; 12:30 p.m .: women’s triple jump; 1:00 p.m .: men’s pole vault; 1:00 p.m .: Mile Run, 60 meter hurdles, 400 meter edge, 60 meter edge; 2:30 p.m .: men’s triple jump; 2:35 p.m .: 800-meter run, 200-meter scoreboard, 3,000-meter run, mile relay (women will compete first in all running events) LOOK AROUND THE NATION The Falcons hold five top-25 rankings in this week’s domestic indoor standings, including pole vault Greg Skage , who holds a top 10 in the pole vault (10th, 17’9 “). Mahala norris (15th, 16: 00.94), Sam gilman (18th, 13: 48,36) are in the top 20 of their respective 5,000-meter standings, while Mitch lipe is ranked 23rd in pole vault (17’3 “) and the men’s medley relay is ranked 25th (10: 13.78a #). Cole lindhorst (26th mile run, 3: 59.28) and Jake hall (30th high jump, 6’11 “) are ranked in the top 30. SQUAD GOALS This week’s USTFCCCA #EventSquad ranking, which is determined using the season’s best cumulative scores of a team’s top four athletes on the National List in descending order, includes four of the top 10 men’s event groups. from the country. third with a cumulative play of 67’8 “, while heptathlon is ranked fourth (18.112) and the men’s 5,000-meter run (56: 43.34) and high jump (26’9”) are both ranked seventh . TO COME UP The indoor season ends on March 11 and 13, when some athletes travel to Fayetteville, Ark., For the 2021 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships. This meet kicks off a busy series of championships in the Running events, as the delayed NCAA Cross Country Championships take place in Stillwater, Okla., on March 15.







