Zoom meetings, conference calls, and remote working have changed the traditional style of everyday and work wear that we have known for so long.

Lipstick, foundation, skirts and dresses may not be a feature of women’s wardrobes anymore, but new, more comfortable trends are starting to emerge.

The home style work that exploded last year prompted people to buy more sweatpants and limited their wardrobes to loungewear and pajamas. People turned to comfy pants paired with a top pretty enough to look professional for Zoom meetings, which typically only show attendees from the waist up.

Rachel Trahan, of Peabody, said she now typically wears comfortable pants, like sweatshirts or joggers.

For a top, I try to keep it decently professional in case I need to make a video call with a client or my coworkers, she said. I certainly don’t wear makeup every day, I don’t wear jewelry, but I do make a point of showering and not wearing pajamas. I discovered that at the start of the pandemic, when I worked from my bed without changing my clothes, I was not as productive.

The famous “I didn’t know you had your camera on” stories circulating in newspapers and social media have highlighted the difficulties of working from home and the casual outfits that come with it. Videos of spouses walking in the background of a Zoom call wearing only their underwear, or a sibling or relative walking through the kitchen in a bathrobe in the middle of the day prove the COVID pandemic -19 delayed the style of the company.

Women in particular wear less makeup and feel more comfortable going out with a natural look.

Heather McLeod, from Marblehead, works in the cosmetics industry and has noticed that no one puts makeup on the lower half of their face, due to the much encouraged use of masks.

According to Fortune.com, Amazon sales in the US showed lip care and color saw the biggest drop in retail sales of any segment, with sales falling 15% and prices falling 28%. Since the lips are no longer visible, the eyes have become the main focus. Data in a report by The telegraph shows that eye makeup sales rose 204% over a three-month period last summer.

We have a lot of people saying “ I don’t wear makeup anymore ” or people doing more semi-permanent and permanent solutions like microblading, McLeod said. It’s interesting because you also have people stretching out longer between services because they can’t see anyone. I used to see a lot more people every four weeks, and now it’s maybe every six to eight weeks. And some that I’ve only seen for the first time recently since the shutdown in March.

Jeans, bras and high heels have become clothes for special occasions, while putting on makeup and getting ready to go to the grocery store has become an event in itself.

Brianna DeLeon, of Peabody, said she almost always wears leggings and a cardigan now. I was in dresses and tights, all made 90% of the time before the pandemic started, she said. I feel uncomfortable now in tights and a dress. I almost feel stiff if that makes sense.

Morning routines have become shorter, and commuting between the bedroom and the living room allows her to spend more time sleeping. Genie Santiago, from the Côte-Nord region, is a musician and has noticed that what took her hours to prepare now takes 20 minutes.

My performance outfits have definitely changed since they are now virtual. I spent hours on hair, makeup and outfits, she says. I should also lug around a bag with my outfit and beauty essentials to change on the spot. I would even hire makeup artists. Now I usually have a sweat (or underwear) and above my waist I wear something gorgeous.

Virtual meetings and conference calls have made minimal preparation more common. With the option of not even having a camera on, many people find themselves doing the bare minimum to appear ready for the workday.

I don’t take that long to do my hair and makeup because I’m not at an event for hours at a time, Santiago said. There is no one in my face, no bright lights, no photographers.

Sadly, Santiago doesn’t see that change for her until at least 2022, as she believes live music won’t return for a while.

According to a report by CNBC, one in four people will continue to work from home in 2021. For those who are not, the physical barriers presented by masks leave people unsure of what some of their colleagues look like.

Abby Papagelis recently started working as a registered nurse at North Shore Medical Center and found she didn’t know what anyone she worked with was like.

Were all covered from head to toe, she said. I was there for six weeks and on my valentine shift i quickly had a chocolate at the nurses station and my coworker said, wow i saw your face now.

She said her colleagues in her unit discussed arranging a meeting outside the hospital to see what they all really look like.

It is a time when people are experimenting with their look and style. Some are cutting their hair, focusing on skincare, and trying out a bra-free lifestyle. The pandemic has made many people feel used to enjoying the little things, like going for a walk with friends or having a movie night with your loved ones.

The stress of finding the perfect outfit and spending hours on hair and makeup has decreased dramatically over the past year. Only time will tell if this trend will continue.

