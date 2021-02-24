Downtown clothing store opens – Smithfield Times





Smithfield’s Nicholas O’Reilly, who had the honor of being the first official shopper to walk through the doors of River’s Edge Apparel on the day it opened on February 11, describes the establishment as a type store. It’s perfect for what we needed at Smithfield, he said. Located at 207 C Main St., the outdoor enthusiast-themed clothing store sells a selection of hats, short and long sleeve shirts, children’s clothing and gift items. The store, in the words of its owner, Samantha Foster, owes its origins to a hole in the market. There are very few places in town that offer men’s products, she says. She has heard more than one man tell her that when his wife drives downtown, he will stay in the car because there is nothing that interests him. Foster runs River’s Edge and an embroidery supply store, Sew Personal Boutique, with his business partner, Lauren Oliver. When 207 C Main St. hit the market last fall, the two had briefly discussed Sew Personal’s move across the street, resulting in numerous rumors and several phone calls asking the rental of Sew Personal’s current home in the old clerk’s office next to the 1750 courthouse ultimately decided to open River’s Edge instead. We had already established the name River’s Edge Apparel, Foster said. In 2014 my husband and I got the idea to make t-shirts and sell them, and we sold a crazy amount of t-shirts that everyone wanted more, but Sew Personal started picking up and we just didn’t have time to make it happen. In addition to the designs of Foster and her husband, the store sells a variety of Southern culture-themed clothing brands including Southern Fried Cotton, Southern Couture, Struttin ‘Cotton, and Southern Strut. Not all of them are intended exclusively for men. She admits that trying to open a new business during a pandemic sounds crazy enough, but top-notch real estate in Smithfield is hard to find and we knew this place wouldn’t last long when people started hearing about it. speak. She plans to keep Sew Personal open at her current location and build on her established customer base to market her new location. One of the things we are proud of is being a local business where everyone knows everyone, Foster said. We look forward to meeting new customers and knowing them by name the next time they walk through the doors. Lauren and I grew up in Smithfield so opening businesses here and keeping Main Street thriving is so important to us.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos