Pregnant Laura Whitmore cradles baby in leather dress as she films new Celebrity Juice series

She is expected to welcome her first child with her comedian husband Iain Stirling in the coming weeks.

And Laura Whitmore has proven herself to be the hardworking expectant mother every moment as she begins filming the latest Celebrity Juice series on Tuesday.

In images shared on Instagram, the 35-year-old TV presenter, who made her debut as a team captain with Emily Atack on the ITV show last year, rocked her baby bump in a leather dress brown by Zara, paired with an Emilio Pucci patterned shirt.

Keeping busy: Laura Whitmore proved to be the hard-working expectant mother as she started filming the latest Celebrity Juice series

Eye-catching, the presenter was stunned in her ’70s-inspired ensemble, which she styled with gold wedge heels by Aquazzura.

The media personality embraced her retro look more by wearing her hair in loose waves, while her complexion was accented with peach-toned makeup.

Laura kept her baby’s news a secret from her colleagues until she was ready to tell the world, remembering Stella magazine: “I filmed Celebrity Juice and everyone around me was drunk, even though I was secretly pregnant and physically ill.”

Earlier this month, the former MTV star revealed that she has no plans to give up working when she becomes a mother.

Oh baby! The 35-year-old TV presenter looked as radiant as ever as she cradled her round stomach in a brown leather dress by Zara, paired with an Emilio Pucci patterned shirt

In Her Element: The broadcaster drew animated facial expressions as she walked over to the Elstree Studios makeup chair to shoot scenes for the comedy game.

The model told how her mother Carmel having a child “ out of wedlock ” in the 1980s, Ireland taught her “ that there is nothing you cannot do. ”

Talk to The telegraph, the pregnant star said, “All my friends from school are doctors or teachers. The fact that I even thought it was possible to go to work at MTV came from my mother because her attitude was: “If you want, why not?”

“When people ask me if I’m going to stop working this year because of the baby, I’m like, ‘Why? Mum did it in the 80s in Ireland!’

The blonde documented part of her pregnancy on social media and previously said it was due to be ‘early 2021’.

The Irish beauty is hoping to be back at work this summer for the next Love Island series which was taken off the air last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The former MTV host replaced Caroline Flack as host of the ITV2 dating show following her resignation in December 2019. Presenter Caroline tragically committed suicide two months later.