Stylish ways to wear men’s skinny jeans in 2021

Stylish ways to wear men's skinny jeans in 2021

Skinny jeans for men are like cooking pot, you love them or hate them. Unlike classic style jeans, skinny jeans do exactly what they say on the tin and stick close to the shape of your legs.

Unlike regular straight-leg jeans or relaxed jeans for men, skinnies can flatter your body shape below the waist. All this on the basis that you choose a style that complements your legs and your shape.

Here at Mens fashion Ireland, we’re going to take a look at 3 easy ways to style men’s skinny jeans for the coming year. From color to design and fit, skinny jeans can be worn with pride today. It’s how you wear them that really matters.

What are skinny jeans

Skinny jeans or slim pants have a comfortable leg fit with a small leg opening. This can vary from 8 to 20 inches in circumference, depending on the individual size of the jeans themselves. Like most jeans, they can have a studded button or zipper / button closure.

Choose your jeans according to your body shape

I know this is a no-brainer for most stylish men, but you’ll be surprised how many guys choose skinny jeans based on the look opposite to the actual fit. Skinny jeans should never be uncomfortable when worn.

They should snuggle up the calves and thighs well. Yes, they can look great on a model, but remember that every body size is different and so is yours. For those of you with a slender figure, opt for a more relaxed pair of skinnies.

If you are more solid, choose a more fitted finish but never too tight. Remember, you want to be able to move comfortably in your skinny jeans without too many restrictions.

Distressed skinny jeans make an interesting outfit

The look of ripped or distressed skinny jeans has been hitting for a few years without any signs of fading. They can make any skinny jeans look interesting, but it all depends on the design of the jeans themselves.

Shades of blue denim are always a popular choice, but ombre or burgundy or khaki can add something different to your day or night look.

Don’t be afraid to experiment with different textures or denim. Denim in soft or light material can be very complementary for men with slender tones.

Fashionable skinny jeans above the waist

The only thing to remember is that any skinny jeans look should at most be reserved for smart casual wear. Yes, skinnies are not really accepted as part of any type of formal dress for men. Saying that, they can still be perfectly designed as casual or casual fashion clothes.

One of the perks of skinnies is that they can be effortlessly merged with a cute hoodie or t-shirt (depending on the season) and styled with a pair of crisp white sneakers.

To move on to something smarter, a simple button down shirt or even a polo shirt is sufficient and stylish when paired with a pair of skinny skinny jeans.

One last thought

When styling a skinny, always remember that size matters. They are not always suitable for heavy falls there. Make sure you balance and coordinate your colors well.

These are skinny pants and any type of bulky clothing above the waist will disproportionate your trendy look.

