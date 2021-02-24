Priyanka Chopra shares hilarious memes on her Halpern Orb dress, thank you trolls

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently wore a dress that had no sleeve space. This, in fact, made her look like a whole ball of little dots. The former Miss World wore the dress better than anyone, but it put trolls to work. Now, in its last tweet on Wednesday morning, PC shared some hilarious memes made about her and the dress. Also Read – When Priyanka Chopra Jonas Was Asked To ‘Go Get Gang Raped’ In A Racist Attack In The United States In 2012

The actor is currently enjoying the success of his memoirs Unfinished which became the best-selling book in New York, India and Canada. While interacting with his fans on Twitter on Wednesday, the actor also took the time to recognize the memes created on her dress. PC had her best laugh seeing how creative people were while tracking her down for wearing this iconic Halpern orb dress that British actor Gemma Chan wore for the cover of Elle magazine. Check out Priyanka's tweets here:

Too funny… Thanks for making my day guys! @LUXURYLAW #halpernstudio pic.twitter.com/TpEJIUocSJ PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 23, 2021

Priyanka wore the dress earlier this month for a press tour of her memoir. Although this polka dot dress is not at all easy to take off, our “ desi girl ” made it look like a walk. She wore her dress with black heels and a pair of sheer stockings, with a top knot, a pair of earrings, and lipstick.

Priyanka has had her fashion moments in the past when she chose to wear the giant trench coat for her appearance at the 2017 Met Gala and followed it with a look that was inspired by Alice in Wonderland at the Met. Gala 2019. This dress however seems to be on a whole new level! What do you think?