Is this outfit inappropriate for a Kamloops classroom?

School District 73 dress code policy called into question after Grade 12 student was sent home for wearing an outfit that included a lace-trimmed dress worn over a long-sleeved turtleneck shirt .
NorKam high school student Karis Wilson said she was called out of class by her teacher on Tuesday morning and sent to the principals office because of her outfit.
Karis said her female English teacher told her that her outfit made her uncomfortable around a student teacher. She was sent to the principals office and then given the option to go home, change and come back, choosing to stay home for the day.
I came home and grabbed my things, almost in tears, and my friends were all asking me what had happened, Karis said.
Karis said she was in class for 20 minutes before the issue was brought to her attention.
The district dress code specifies a number of items of clothing that cannot be worn by students, including clothing that encourages drug or alcohol use, that describes vulgar or sexual language or images, that discriminates against students. protected groups, which encourage violence or group violence or clothing that is worn in a way that interferes with the teaching / learning process.
Karis said she was never explained how her outfit interfered with the learning process, but was told the lace on the garment made it look like a babydoll dress.
I didn’t even know what panties were, and that they were a type of lingerie, and that’s what it reminded her of, Karis said.
But it’s not my fault that I remind you of something sexual. You shouldn’t think of me that way.
Karis said she initially wore the dress as part of a photoshoot with her horses last summer.
Karis’ father Chris Wilson, digital sales manager for KTW, said he felt the policy gave teachers too much discretion.
That, to me, kind of gives them carte blanche on it and you run into that, where you’ve got an old school teacher that’s offended by that, he said.
Wilson said her daughter is the type who normally wears sweatpants and a hoodie and hasn’t pushed the boundaries of what’s acceptable to wear to school.
Ultimately, there should be clear guidelines, just like at work, he said.
Karis said she was speaking out so that no one else would be called out for clothes that were not too revealing.
I don’t want this to happen to anyone else, so I’m going to make it a big deal. If I can help someone, I would love to. I’m a little nervous to go back to class because I don’t know what it’s going to be, she said.
Karis believes that teachers should use professional development time for sensitivity training.
Older teachers, I understand. They were brought up in a different time and they have different opinions, but if they want to become teachers, they have such a big influence on the lives of young people … I don’t think there should be teachers who drag you down, saying that your wearing reminds them of something sexual to them, she says.
KTW has contacted School District 73 for comment and is awaiting a response.
