Chris Hemsworth is at the forefront of fashion any man can score

Fashion collaborations with celebrities are always exciting, but it is often very difficult for average fans to get their hands on pieces.

Take Serena William’s Off-White x Nike capsule collection: an exciting three-way collaboration, but thanks to the hypebeasts, bots, and dealers who broke everything as soon as it dropped, true fans missed out, leading to ridiculous aftermarket prices. Speaking of ridiculous prices, what about Pharrell William’s collaboration with high-end watch brand Richard Mille? Even the most devoted Pharrell fan would shrink from the watch’s sky-high price tag of $ 3 million.

However, Chris Hemsworth took a more accessible route. The 37-year-old Australian actor, fitness icon and all-around idiot has just been announced as a German fashion house Hugo Boss’ new global ambassador – news that will surely be music to the ears of his fans.

Hugo Boss finds himself at this unique inflection point in the menswear world: it’s a cut above the usual “ designer ” brands you’ll find in any department store from Melbourne to Madrid, but nor is it as outrageous a price as the average man. can’t afford it. Unlike other brands, they also don’t play silly buggers with their stock levels.

Where other European fashion houses of his ilk have also pursued a wilder, less practical aesthetic (we’re looking at you, Moschino), Hugo Boss has always championed an eminently wearable, understated yet elegant aesthetic that emphasizes quality construction and materials. Of course, when you’re the god of thunder, you need your clothes to be as tough as you are.

Discover the latest innovations from Hugo Boss for men here.

