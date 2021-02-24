How Organizers Helped Traditional Designers Prepare for Digital Fashion Month – Glossy





Fashion Month in September 2020 was an experience. Designers and organizations that host fashion weeks in New York, Paris, London and Milan have attempted to transform their shows into digital products without much experience to continue. But in the current Digital Fashion Month, which is the second go-around, the operations of a digital fashion show are more firmly defined, and theStreaming content aimed at consumers has become areas of interest.

Data from last year’s fashion weeks suggested that brands were struggling to attract the usual level of customer engagement. TribeDynamics found that September’s digital shows generated less than a third of the engagement on social media platforms of in-person shows in February 2020. London Fashion Week in September also saw 55% engagement in less social media than in previous seasons, according to Launchmetrics. Fashion company attributed the lack of commitment the loss of influencers, as well as the confusion over whether digital events should be press and buyers oriented or consumer oriented.

Lack of engagement in these official events have opened the door for other players to host a digital fashion event. TikTok hosted a fashion month in september and does it again, from February 17 to March 18. The event includes show parades from Balmain and Victor Glemaud, as well as sponsorships from IMG and the British Fashion Council. In September, the first iteration of TikTok Fashion Month brought together top attendees including Louis Vuitton, Prada and Saint Laurent. These brands did not return for this season’s TikTok event. CeCe Vu, Head of Fashion and Beauty Partnerships at TikToks who helped lead both iterations of the event, said she learned from Fashion Month in September that the live-streamed content was the most engaging – 13 Live broadcasts have generated over 3 million views collectively. A shoppable finale broadcast live at the end of Fashion Month, featuring capsule collections from brands like Puma and Alice + Olivia, has been viewed over 800,000 times. This season, TikTok is increasing the number of live streams and making them more interactive by using the platforms’ Q&A functionality. “When we launched TikTok Fashion Month, our goal was to bring luxury fashion and runway shows to our community at a time when brands needed to quickly take traditional fashion shows in person and engage audiences virtually,” Vu said. “[I wanted] the opportunity to show how luxury fashion brands can create unforgettable yet accessible experiences for our users through live programming. “ Events like TikToks Fashion Month can help luxury brands, which can be conservative when it comes to experimenting with new digital forms, become more adventurous and unfiltered, and less self-protective. Raw, authentic content tends to perform better on emerging digital platforms like TikTok, Vu said. Brands’ inexperience with digital presentations and live streaming has been an ongoing challenge for fashion events. In turn, the CFDA has worked to make the transition to digital shows easier this season, providing more practical assistance to designers who make digital showcases in the form of educational webinars on how to create an effective digital show. Long Xu, creator of fashion brand Loring which hosted a virtual NYFW show earlier this month, said CFDA officials helped guide the creation of its digital storefront, which included a digital lookbook and a video. He offered personal advice and guidance on what type of content works best for a digital storefront. For example, Xu said the advice from CFDA helped him separate the lookbook, which focused on the details of each piece individual and was intended for the buyer, and the video. , which is more atmospheric and consumer oriented. “There were several webinars for the designers with a lot of information that was very helpful,” Xu said. “Each designer wants to show their ideas in their own way, but the format was new to us, so it was good to have these tips.” More than 80 brands attended the NYFW CFDA event in September and their digital shows were viewed over 264,000 times. Seventy-five brands held shows in February. Even when physical shows are safe again, digital storefronts are likely to be much more common than they were before the pandemic. The learnings that designers and fashion show planners gain from early experiences will help shape how future events will be organized, Vu said. “TikTok has played a role in showing luxury fashion brands the importance of making real connections with their audience,” Vu said, noting the high level of engagement and views that brands have received. “While I recognize that physical moments will always be essential after the pandemic, I also believe that digital track content can be reinvented to deliver more entertainment value and engagement for viewers.”

