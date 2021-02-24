Resorts World Las Vegas will have 2 Fred Segal stores





An experiential retailer in Southern California will open two stores in the 70,000 square foot shopping district of Resorts World Las Vegas. Fred Segal, which has stores on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, Malibu, and Los Angeles International Airport, will open when the 3,500-room mega-spa debuts this summer, the companies jointly announced Tuesday. “We are delighted to partner with Fred Segal to provide our customers with this unique and luxurious Southern California style shopping experience,” said Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas, in a statement. “It’s exciting to be able to bring such an iconic brand with a renowned global presence to our Resorts World Las Vegas retail portfolio,” said Sibella. “Through this collaboration, we will be bringing guests the only Fred Segal experience in Las Vegas and we look forward to bringing a taste of LA culture and style to the Strip this summer.” Two Fred Segal mini-shops, a women’s boutique and a men’s boutique, will be located in the shopping district. Fred Segal offers a boutique-in-boutique concept so that both stores offer unique pieces and brand activations including a collection of fashion clothing, accessories, beauty, gifts and jewelry from brands such as Libertine, MadeWorn. , Danielle Guizio, John Elliott and On Running. Select items will feature exclusive offers available only at Resorts World Las Vegas. Retail destinations will also include a diverse boutique, offering a handpicked selection of drinks and snacks inspired by Los Angeles culture and lifestyle. “As Fred Segal continues to grow globally, we are also excited to grow the brand in the United States, especially in markets like Las Vegas which have such a natural connection to the Los Angeles scene,” said Jeff Lotman, owner and CEO of Fred Segal. . “Resorts World Las Vegas brings a hospitality experience and an international presence to the Strip and we look forward to transporting customers to Los Angeles with our unique retail experience. In addition to its locations in Southern California, Fred Segal has stores in Taipei, Taiwan, and Bern, Switzerland. A retail analyst said he believes the Fred Segal-Resorts World collaboration has a good chance of success as the stores will be located in a casino. “Every story that has been written over the past year is about the death of physical retail due to the pandemic and consumers all landing online,” said James Dion, founder and president of Dionco Inc , based in Chicago. ., a retail consultant. “There is no question that the brick and mortar has suffered terribly and there have been a few bright spots, but not a lot.” But Dion believes the stores will appeal to millennial shoppers who frequent Resorts World. “Fred Segal is a good retailer for them because they’re not high-end, they’re not low-end, they’re pretty trendy,” he said. “They will definitely play well with this consumer.” Fred Segal made his debut in 1961 and Dion said, “You can’t stay long unless you do something right.” This won’t be the first time Fred Segal has entered the Strip retail market. The company opened seven retail concepts in SLS Las Vegas, now the Sahara: He, a sportswear and accessories store for men; Elle, sportswear and accessories for women; Jeans, which offered denim for men and women; Playful, intimate clothing intended for adults; Products, which included household items and novelty items; Jewelry; And shoes. Fred Segal opened at SLS in 2014, recruited by station visionary Sam Nazarian, CEO of SBE Entertainment, but closed his stores and left the market a year later. Contact Richard N. Velotta at [email protected] or 702-477-3893. To follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.







