Fashion brand XIVI combines comfort, durability and luxury





LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 / The global quarantine has put an end to the effervescence of societies, confining people to their homes. Among its many implications, we see how people dress. Gone are the days when the streets were filled with avant-garde individuals, making different public places their trail. Loungewear has been greeted as a necessity, but fashion label XIVI is proving that people don’t have to sacrifice luxury in these tough times. XIVI takes its name from the Roman numerals of November 6, the founder’s date of birth. Launched in November 2020, the brand has provided limited edition concepts and designs to its customers. Despite the demand, the company aims to maintain exclusivity for its customers and pursue its concept of limited fashion. “XIVI is reinventing modern fashion,” says Taylor Rose, Founder and CEO. The brand aims to provide people with a collection of loungewear that would change the way they view comfort. Functional, practical, classy, ​​comfortable – these are some of the words that could sum up what XIVI is. With the aim of helping people adapt to the “new world”, the brand meticulously designs and produces its environmentally friendly clothing. Despite the highly saturated competition in the fashion industry, XIVI takes pride in producing versatile and highly aesthetic products designed for everyone. The company’s designs are perfect not only for lounging, but for more activities: running errands, shopping, hiking, dining with friends, and more. The creativity behind XIVI allows the brand to outperform its competitors and remain relevant to the modern consumer. “We work with sustainable fabrics, donate lightly used clothing, and send used clothing to be recycled into new life,” said Taylor Rose. “Our goal is to create a business that our customers can trust while preserving the environment with ethical practices along the way,” she added. The story continues In addition, the CEO stressed the importance of doing your part for the environment as a brand. Many critics have singled out the fashion industry as a big contributor to waste. But XIVI is reshaping people’s perspectives by using locally made and sustainable fabrics as part of their efforts to “clean up” the industry. Going green, XIVI launched its first collection using an extremely soft fabric made from eucalyptus leaves. In addition, XIVI encourages its customers to recycle their used clothing. The brand has implemented a system where previous customers can return their used clothes, and the company will distribute the donations to several programs like Good360 and Career Gear. The platform ultimately benefits young men who need functional and fashionable clothing. The recycling program also offers customers who have donated cash incentive. XIVI also partners with noissue for its packaging material and gift wrap, including envelopes, tissue paper, stickers, thank you cards, and more. noissue produces 100% recyclable and compostable products. The company is also dedicated to planting a tree with every transaction made with them. XIVI consciously took action without a problem as they realized how much packaging also affects the environment. Fashion doesn’t need to sacrifice comfort or compromise the environment, and XIVI makes a huge point on the issue. Over the next five years, the brand aims to expand and distribute its products to more retailers, boutiques and department stores across the country. Streetwear and haute couture may evolve over time, but XIVI’s loungewear is here to stay. To learn more about XIVI, visit their website. Company: XIVI

