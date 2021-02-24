Time to be playful: Fashion trends for spring: The Tribune India

Gurnaaz kaur

In this season of perfume, beauty and blooming flowers, fashion trends are also fun. Spring is the time to experiment and let your imagination run wild. In this very first season of the year, which features bold colors, you can be the hottest dresser in your group with this comprehensive guide to the most important trends of 2021.

All about comfort

Ready with fashion predictions, Verb’s Pallavi Singhee believes spring is all about blending the desirable with the wearable. And this time around, she says, anything vintage will make a comeback. “Invented in quarantine, spring is synonymous with comfort, luxury, cheerful clothes celebrating life, intimacy and love. So be prepared to include edgy curtains, fitted waists, big puffed sleeves, romantic old collars, sweetheart necklines.

Signs of life

When it comes to defining the stages for this time, GUAPA’s Reby Jindal associates spring with rebirth. “There is sun, there are flowers and signs of life and growth are blooming around every corner. For me, some basic looks would be summer dresses, a white shirt and a denim skirt, etc. But some of this season’s must-haves include dresses, coordinating sets, joggers, skirts, and more. “

Adding to the mood is Mallika Tomar of House of Tomar whose inspiration for this year’s collection is social media. Mallika says, “Referring to social media, the first word that comes to mind is anxiety. Society has become familiar with anxiety disorder as social media has become a daily activity of life. Our collection focuses on four prints inspired by the concept, including scroll print, FOMO print, adrenaline and OCD print. Airy, flowing and light fabrics with a rich touch such as viscose, shantung, organza, etc. which make you stand out with layers, dropped shoulders and many other similar elements. “

We are well versed in functional fashion, thanks to Covid-19 which has made working from home a standard. So a plethora of styles that can be worn on vacation and when you’re at home are a must, opines Reby adding: “Comfort in clothing has taken precedence over everything else due to the pandemic. Playful prints and colors are the focus of this season’s collection and all designs are very versatile and can be easily dressed up or down.

Color me well

Regarding the color palette, besides inspiring the hues around us, Mallika says, “Aqua blue, fiery red, mellow yellow, bridal jade and purple twilight are linked to happiness, to the optimism, creativity and have a calming effect. These uplifting tones are screaming to be seen and stand out this spring.

With the vaccination bringing new life and new hope, Pallavi adds, “Warm greens, orangey reds, peachy pinks and all shades of light brown from beige to the palest beige will be a hit this time of year. year.”

If we are talking about colors, the color blocking a trending that is trending above everything, cannot be left behind. These designers share some advice. While Reby says, “It’s easier to color the same tones than it is to color the contrasting colors. In the same color family, go for a lighter and darker color block version. However, Pallavi has a pro tip in blocking colors with prints. “It is ideal to combine it with a solid impression. On the other hand, if you are experimenting with bright colors, it is beautiful to pair them with lace and women’s crop tops.

Everything for accessories

No look is complete without accessories and the best way to accessorize is to find a focal point of the dressing first, says Pallavi. “For example, if we are doing solids and only silhouettes, then it is best to pair it with a statement accessory like a chunky necklace or big earrings / rings. If the outfit is the focal point, like a cute ruffled blouse or maybe chunky mamma jeans, then it’s nice to pair them with accessories that help complete the look, like big big hoops, a nice big bag. the size and nice shoes to match the occasion. “

Spring essentials