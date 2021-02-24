Fashion
Singapore pastor apologizes for asking women to dress modestly
Protestant pastor in Singapore apologized following a strong backlash from young internet users after asking women to refrain from dressing in revealing or provocative ways in order to avoid inciting lustful thoughts at men’s.
Pastor Joanne Chow, 38, mother of two and youth pastor at Pasir Panjang Hill Brethren Church in Singapore, has been criticized after posting PowerPoint slides in a blog post on Christian website Thir.st February 21, titled In Fighting Sexual Temptation, Defense Is Not Enough.
Can I also make a special appeal to girls? Lets help our brothers by not dressing in revealing or provocative ways. Of course, you have no control over their lustful thoughts, and it might not be a sin to wear that tight dress or post that bikini pic, but if we can help our brothers, why not? she written in the post.
Chows post was sparked by revelations of the sexual abuse of Ravi Zacharias (1946-2020), an internationally renowned Indo-Canadian evangelical preacher and Christian apologist who founded the Ravi Zacharias International Ministry (RZIM).
The allegations against RaviZacharias did not appear until after his death on May 19 last year. RZIM appointed the Miller & Martin investigative firm to probe the charges, which were deemed credible. RZIM’s board of directors has issued a sincere apology and promised to implement the reforms advised by the company.
Pastor Chows posts angry young Singaporeans and dozens, mostly young girls and women, have expressed unease about it.
Stop teaching girls they are responsible for men’s inability to control themselves, please. Women have been raped and sexually assaulted to varying degrees despite what they were wearing. Instead, teach men to control themselves. teach them that no matter what a woman wears, it is NOT OK for them to think that the woman is tempting them. It’s never OK. Seriously. Can’t believe we are living in 2021, you really are living in 1821, tingthepro wrote.
Another young netizen asked why Chow was only for women and there was nothing for men.
I am disappointed that thirst allows me to say this. This doesn’t mean that I want to dress provocatively, but be aware that provocation has varying levels for everyone and some consider wearing just shorts to be provocative! If a man looks at me sexually when I decide to wear shorts because it’s a hot day, why haven’t you thought about asking and pointing out that maybe the problem is with treating us also women as sex objects? As someone else also said, internalized misogyny, said chloefungyh.
On February 23, Pastor Chow issued an apology in which she said she was in no way advocating blaming the victim and noted that a victim’s dress was irrelevant to a sex crime.
I realize that my comment about dressing modestly elicited many responses and comments, and even angered many people. I’m so sorry if this hurt anyone, especially victims of sexual abuse. I understand how it ended up sounding callous and offended some in light of recent revelations around Ravi Zacharias, Chow wrote.
To be clear, I am not advocating blaming the victim in any way. In any sexual crime, the dress of the victim does not matter. Women are not responsible for the actions of men. I insisted on dressing modestly as a simple plea for consideration, with the best of intentions.
Chow said that Ravi Zacharias’ revelations caused her to start thinking about the matter again and that her article did not actually address sexual predation or how to avoid it.
Rather, I hoped to encourage the Christian community to help each other to avoid sexual temptation, she said.
Singapore has a population of around 5.8 million, according to worldometer.info. About 20% of Singaporeans are Christians, and Catholics number around 360,000.
