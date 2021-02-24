Kind, lockdown and really good outerwear

Fashion month may have gone completely digital, but the memory of live shows lingers. With the end of the London collections, our fashion critics shared their thoughts on a changing landscape.

Vanessa Friedman Well you and I just spent four days at our kitchen tables, immersed in Neutral Fashion Week, also known as London Fashion Week. Personally, I think gender neutral is a misnomer. He suggests collections that focus on the extremely contemporary question of gender identity, and how this is expressed through clothing which is, after all, one of the historical battlegrounds of what is masculine and what is masculine. what is feminine.

It would have been fascinating, if it were true, but as far as I know, only Harris Reed, of Harry Styles-in-Vogue-in-a-ball-robe fame, actually answered these questions, splicing the tulle and genetically suitable. and forcing viewers to confront their own preconceptions and prejudices. All other shows were mostly male or female (or male and female). Given that we are now fully digital and change should be a guiding principle, I was hoping for more.

Guy Trebay It’s easy to think of the binary genre only in terms of derogatory clichés, its tightness, rigidity, patriarchal application, etc. irony (Tom Ford). I’m aware that there are no women in this name chain, and maybe that’s one of the reasons fashion can feel stuck.