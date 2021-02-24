Fashion
Kind, lockdown and really good outerwear
Fashion month may have gone completely digital, but the memory of live shows lingers. With the end of the London collections, our fashion critics shared their thoughts on a changing landscape.
Vanessa Friedman Well you and I just spent four days at our kitchen tables, immersed in Neutral Fashion Week, also known as London Fashion Week. Personally, I think gender neutral is a misnomer. He suggests collections that focus on the extremely contemporary question of gender identity, and how this is expressed through clothing which is, after all, one of the historical battlegrounds of what is masculine and what is masculine. what is feminine.
It would have been fascinating, if it were true, but as far as I know, only Harris Reed, of Harry Styles-in-Vogue-in-a-ball-robe fame, actually answered these questions, splicing the tulle and genetically suitable. and forcing viewers to confront their own preconceptions and prejudices. All other shows were mostly male or female (or male and female). Given that we are now fully digital and change should be a guiding principle, I was hoping for more.
Guy Trebay It’s easy to think of the binary genre only in terms of derogatory clichés, its tightness, rigidity, patriarchal application, etc. irony (Tom Ford). I’m aware that there are no women in this name chain, and maybe that’s one of the reasons fashion can feel stuck.
VF But London is full of interesting women at work! Even if what they give us are gendered clothes, they push those limits very elastic.
Molly Goddard, for example, whose explosive ball gown tulles turn the whole idea of femininity into a kind of sparkling power play, made it a potent mixed cocktail by layering them over some 1950s James Dean jeans and 1970s Fair Isle sweater vests, plaids and striped scarves. Theres Victoria Beckham, slipping between domineering seam and flowing silk rags. Even Emilia Wickstead, one of the royal family’s favorite seamstresses, whose clothes can get awkward, went a little subversive this time around cutting the bellies of garden party dresses. Hello.
GT Somehow we got lost temporarily, hopefully designers have the freedom to explore a creative space between the exaggerated sexuality of, say, Victorias Secret and clothes so sterile that people end up by designing dresses for Saturn cults.
VF Speaking of alluring dresses, Bethany Williams, who nominally manufactures men’s clothing, has created a capsule collection of woolen coats, all patchwork from reused vintage blankets from UK markets. I think any woman would want to wear them and could, very easily. There was nothing specifically masculine about them: they were really about upcycling and history, two concepts that resonate with men and women equally. (And by the way, outerwear in London has been stellar.)
GT The reality is, we all dressed pretty much the same, even before the lockdown. So, as you suggest, the funny thing is that people are vamping sex. Fashion is more than clothes. These ritualized glasses are not only economically vital, but also culturally interesting. Watch how quickly beauty standards suddenly widened once people started to seriously criticize the system. Digital shows are good for now. But can they compete in the long run with TikTok? In fashion, as in politics, gambling is attention grabbing.
VF One thing that kept me in my seat was Roksanda’s minifilm, starring three generations of Redgraves: Vanessa, Joely Richardson and Joelys daughter Daisy Bevan. More their dogs. It was filmed on an iPhone at Mrs Richardsons’ country house, where the three women were playing cards, running around the garden, you know, locking stuff while wearing the Roksandas signature mark of silks saturated with color and generous pants. If there had ever been a compelling case for timeless dressing, this was it.
GT Yoox Net-a-Porter founder Federico Marchetti recently noted on Instagram that the beauty of the shows and the clothing is enhanced by the beauty of the places, which often offer cultural insight into the craftsmanship and inspiration behind the product. Would you accept? Maybe it’s my Jane Jacobs that’s inside me, but I love the way fashion shows give new uses to old buildings.
VF In Paris, it often looked like a competition. Who could be the first to show in Heritage Building X. Have you seen anything so compelling in London? For me what stood out was the movie Ahluwalia, which takes place in Crossness Pumping Station, the extraordinary Victorian structure in Bexley that helped transform London’s sewage system and has been dubbed the Cistern chapel. It’s a visual metaphor if I’ve ever seen one, especially combined with Cktrl on sax and Priya Ahluwalias, which is actually a melting pot of cultures, durability and streetwear elegance. She just won the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, by the way.
GT With the rolling locks in London, there were obviously fewer shots, although Grace Wales Bonner put together a lookbook with a distinctively original and understated collection, photographed on what looked like a college quadrangle. The shoot was inspired by black academics who traveled from parts of Africa and the Caribbean to attend Oxford and Cambridge in the 1980s. Ms Wales Bonner explained how in some spaces people create language for themselves. As a Jamaican-born Briton, she has done a great job harnessing the resilience of immigrants by maintaining their culture of origin while adapting to an often hostile mainstream culture.
VF Sometimes the look book is more successful than the show / video. Throughout my life, I couldn’t figure out what was going on with the sculptural inlays in Matty Bovans’ film because of all the strobes and bleeding colors. If the goal was disorientation, mimicking the disorientation that we all experience and her clothes flouting pretty engaging dress rules, it worked. It wasn’t until later, when I looked at the stills, that their ingenuity showed up, especially the graffiti coats, the titanic cable-knit evening dresses, and the opera gloves. Or were they arm warmers?
GT In a WhatsApp conversation, Riccardo Tisci opened up about how inspired for his Burberry menswear show by the obvious cornerstones of classic British couture, but also eccentrics like Leigh Bowery and Michael Clark. He showed up in the huge Burberry store on Regent Street and then spoke about his craving for nature, the outdoors, escape (and spending time in quarantine with his 93-year-old mother).
A singularly daring spectacle, it displayed signatures that Mr. Tisci carried with him from label to label, assertive shapes, powerful graphics, offset by ingot fringes that alluded to the ecclesiastical banners styled here by Ib Kamara. If the codes were traditionally masculine, the attitude was not. Gender fluidity, as Mr Tisci said, is much more than a lace dress on a male boy.
VF Ib Kamara! He’s the man of the season. The new editor of Dazed also designed, via Zoom no less, the formidable show Erdem Moralioglus, which took place at the Bridge Theater and was inspired by the experience of designers working with the Royal Ballet a few years ago. (Four of the models were actually dancers, including one in his 70s.) This one wasn’t about the fluidity of the sexes, but rather some sort of porosity of the timeline between day and night, home and home. event, historicism and modernity. I especially think of the gray ribbed knit shorts, cardigans and leggings that were interspersed with shimmering floral cocoon coats and white housekeeper poplin shirts studded with prima ballerina tutu gems.
The Erdem collections can fall into the costume trap quite easily, but they didn’t this time around, just as Simone Rochas’ work became more powerful, I thought, thanks to the way she cut the fantasy romance of her baby girl lace and flowers with bitter splashes of leather harness and buckle. Both collections made me think that some of the minimalism of forced lockdown may have had an unexpected effect. Have you seen any fashion fallout from what we’ve all been through?
GT It seems to me that the clothing seemed looser in general, more gathered and forgiving, and that the structure we saw often took on block, monastic, or Colorforms. Watching the French Kiss video for Stephen Jones Millinery, in which the designer explains his lifelong fixation with Frenchness, you couldn’t help but think how terribly Puritan fashion has become. It is as if we have forgotten the tools of seduction. I’m not sure a hat can be lustful, but some of these Joneses designed two interlocking tongues, for example, one with a pearl pierced was overtly sexualized objects.
Of course, he created for women. (Or at least I think so.) Mr. Jones is a wily soul, however, and his London Fashion Week appearance seemed like a precise reminder of Vivienne Westwoods’ observation that fashion’s goal is ultimately to to undress.
