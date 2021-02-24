Fashion: where luxury resides | Hindustan Times

When it comes to luxury, Made in Italy is often the benchmark, as it is a country that believes in traditions, heritage and craftsmanship – all of this is an integral part of the language of Indian design. With growth in Asia at the center of concerns, many Italian brands are looking to establish themselves in India. And while there is common ground between the two countries, Italian fashion companies find India’s protocol, systems and legal framework confusing. Conversation is the best way to demystify the process. Italy and India in the Future of Fashion is a platform offered by the Embassy of Italy and the National Chamber of Italian Fashion, where Indian retail experts were able to engage with major Italian fashion brands. The Italian Trade Agency, Assocalzaturifici de Confindustria and PwC Italia, also teamed up for the event, whose research and data revealed that India was indeed a key market. According to the latest research, India’s clothing market will reach a total value of $ 93 billion by 2025, making it one of the largest markets in the world.

Enter the market

The conversation was started by two fashion powerhouses, starting with Renzo Rosso, the independent Italian entrepreneur behind OTB, whose labels include Diesel and who happens to be one of the first Italian brands to enter the Indian market. Called the Jeans Genius, it has since acquired several other brands including Marni, Victor & Rolf and Maison Margiela. His partner in India, Darshan Mehta, President and CEO of Reliance Brands Limited, accompanied him on this virtual panel. RBL has a portfolio of over 50 brands in India and the first joint venture it signed was with Diesel in 2008. Mr. Mehta has been behind some of the most significant brand launches in India since the beginning. 2000s. Rosso was clear that her brand was more focused on the lifestyle, it was already known in India. While this is important in itself, it doesn’t negate the importance of having the right partner. They have 16 outlets in India which includes cities like Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and Surat.

Called the Jeans Genius, Italian designer Renzo Russo was on the virtual panel was his partner in India, Darshan Mehta, Chairman and CEO of Reliance Brands Limited

Mehta noted that denim (and Diesel, being mostly a premium denim brand) had performed well in India during the pandemic and was a category that worked for the climate here. Diesel, a brand known for its out-of-the-box collaborations, worked a few years ago with IPL cricket team, Mumbai Indians, to create capsule collections. Thinking local when it comes to marketing is key to India. RBL also announced that it is considering launching another brand of Renzos OTB, Marni. Haute couture brand known for experimenting with shapes, it can be considered a little avant-garde for a country new to international luxury. Supply creates demand, Mehta says, and he believes a second wave of luxury is about to happen in India.

Feet first

Of course, when it comes to shoes, no country is better known than Italy. Despite this, there aren’t many specialist Italian shoe brands that have entered the market, making them a hot spot for discussion. The panel included Riccardo Sciutto, CEO of Sergio Rossi Group, a company founded by legendary shoemaker Sergio Rossi, Salina Ferreti, CEO of Falc SPA, an Italian shoe manufacturer that owns brands such as Naturino, Falcutto and Voile Blanche. She is also vice-president of the Italian Shoe Association. Ferreti noted that there is a lot of work to be done between the two countries – India is also the second largest producer of footwear, although it exports hardly any of its products to Italy. With the wedding industry being such a focal point, it’s surprising that few Italian luxury shoe brands have entered the market. Both, Scuitto and Ferreti have visited India, and it’s very much on their minds and conversations like these help raise awareness.

Canali Groups President and CEO Stefano Canali recalled that when they were launched there was no real location for luxury stores

The future of Indian retail

Canali has been present in India since 2009, with currently six stores in the country. The group’s CEO, Stefano Canali, recalled that when they launched, there was no real location for luxury stores. Therefore, luxury hotels, by default, have become the first port of call. He added that India has been a profitable market since its first year and remains one of Canalis’ main markets. This brand has created a local link with its Nawab jacket, Canalis takes over the famous Indian bandhgala jacket. As part of the RBL portfolio, Canali will soon be available on AJIO Luxe, which the Italian brand manager says will see his brand grow further.

The digital conversation was of course everyone’s main concern, with Myntras CEO Amar Nagaram, India’s largest online fashion retailer, seeing its festive sales increase by 100% last year. While this is the most massive and upscale part of the fashion chain, it is about making fashion accessible to everyone and Italian luxury brands are on its mind. He believes central India is now ready for luxury and this is where players like Myntra can play a big part. The biggest challenge is accessing Italian luxury brands, Nagaram said. He also revealed that Myntra also plans to explore a luxury platform as a next step, making it clear that Indian retailers are ready to welcome Italian luxury players.

