London Fashion Week: the best post-pandemic sartorial inspiration





There may have been a dearth of opportunities to put on your merry rags over the past year or so, but one thing’s for sure: the good times are returning! And what do good times require? Matching outfits, of course. After all, if there’s one style lesson the pandemic instilled in us – it’s not how addictive elastic belts are, it’s how exciting and empowering it can be to dress, and how much we collectively missed it. Once the green light is on at the first social event of 2021 (pinning all June 21), we’ve got every excuse to get taller and more sparkling than ever with our looks. Lucky for us, London Fashion Week was inundated with all kinds of offers that felt like working out. Sequins flooded the catwalks of unisex London label Art School, where they adorned bodycon dresses and matching berets (Emily in Paris, eat your heart out), while at 16Arlington, glitter discs were used to spruce up mid-length dresses. -long transparent and swept. 16Arlington / IMAXTree Mark Fast has also jumped on the va-va-voom glitter trend. Large iridescent sequins glittered over neutral-toned crochet skirts, metallic makeup being used to amplify the aesthetic plus-est-plus. Do you think this is too much? Not for Fast, who finished her look with silver earrings that shave her jawline. Molly goddard / IMAXTree Elsewhere during Virtual LFW was the Carrie Bradshaw-endorsed adult tutu, which went from tacky and wacky to utterly fabulous thanks to tulle queen Molly Goddard. Ankle-flowing tulle dresses were incorporated into his collection of men’s and women’s clothing in a range of anti-trafficking colors, including cerulean blue and pistachio green. For those who can’t avoid the connotations of tulle with their childhood dress-up box, Goddard also designed an above-the-knee mini shoulder adorned with a bow in a crimson hue of cotton poplin. Vivienne Westwood / IMAXTree The mini also meant business elsewhere: at Vivienne Westwood, where 90% of the collection was made from dead materials, a series of shorter dresses was offered. Halpern got the mini-memo as well, with a fleet of feline dresses that hug the thighs in his offering. If the Hemline Index theory is to be believed, then our hems are getting more and more dizzying as the economy is booming, and are lengthening to reflect the dark climate of recessions. By designers hitching up their hems in their fall / winter 2021 collections – Fast has produced several minis as well – are they actually predicting better times to come? We certainly believe it. Scroll through the gallery above for some of LFW’s best post-pandemic party inspiration.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos