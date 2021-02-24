The men’s and women’s clothing sections hold us back

In some hopeful, albeit brief, moments I truly believe our culture is on the verge of shedding identity binaries. We were getting to the point where making an assumption about someone based on surface level things is quite embarrassing. Despite this positive dismantling of the categorization that has gradually been built up, we are retained by institutions which remain attached to the traditional norm. The one that dawned on me most recently was the divide between the men’s and women’s clothing sections.

I am, for the most part, a cisgender woman who buys almost exclusively from the men’s section. When I was initially trying to figure out what I liked to wear, the women’s section provided little to no response. The horrors of trying to find a plain white t-shirt at Primark that didn’t cut under the arms and presented my bra to the world are still pretty powerful. In general, retail men’s clothing is better made, a little cheaper, and as a person no enough at the cutting edge of fashion, satisfyingly simple.

There is a key difference, I think, between shopping in the opposite section when you identify as LGBTQ +. A straight woman probably doesn’t flinch as she walks over to an oversized hoodie in the men’s section. But for anyone who has ever ventured to the other side to find clothes better suited to their gender expression can tell you that the first few times are scary experiences. It’s like introducing yourself and inviting questions. I remember sweating in the men’s section of a TKMaxx dreading the moment someone would ask who I was buying from. Even though that was several years ago and the worry has since dissipated, the feeling remains: stick to your section or risk sounding weird.

We have an obligation to fight future generations against social and patriarchal expectations to remove all obstacles that we can. Removing binaries from clothing could be an instrumental part of this process.

Rather than adding to the categories of men and women and all the rest, let’s just remove the categories.

Apart from personal choices, the disparity between men’s and women’s clothing is quite stark. Freed from the pressure of overconsumption and fast fashion, men’s clothing is often, at least in my experience, of better quality. As I mentioned, it’s not uncommon for women to buy from the men’s section for practicality (the reverse is almost unheard of) as the clothes are more sturdy and last longer. Financially, it is a good decision.

Of course, a counter-argument to this is the question of size, to which I say if you don’t already see this as a major issue, especially in women’s ranges, it probably won’t affect you.

Very slowly, the world is approaching the idea of ​​gender as fluid, exciting, and exploratory, and one of the easiest ways to express it is through clothing. Certainly, with the way our culture progresses, eliminating the gender divide is the next logical step.

This year, London Fashion Week sports a non-sexist theme in its all-virtual range. According to Sky News, the event will feature men’s clothing, women’s clothing and everything in between. While not exactly a new idea, highbrow fashion has been playing around with exploring the genre for years, it will be good to see well-known names alongside brands specifically geared towards an androgynous audience. It begs the question though, if the biggest names in designer fashion are doing it, what’s stopping it from going down to street level?

The luxury of freely exploring your identity through clothing shouldn’t be reserved for those who can afford the huge price tag. Feeling comfortable in what you wear would be so much easier if we removed the duality and turned androgynous clothing into a new normal. Clothes are just pieces of fabric, they don’t determine what’s underneath.

Some companies like H&M and Zara have launched gender neutral lines in the past that have been successful (although I did read a Guardian article the other day that started with the line Is John Lewis is at the forefront of modern gender politics? And for that we should all be worried). To me however, this idea often comes across as a catchy initiative that further qualifies a third category from the other under the temporary idea of ​​what is new and marketable. Rather than adding to the categories of men and women and all the rest, let’s just remove the categories.

I’ve also seen some brands make a half attempt to demonstrate that anyone can wear anything by having a second female model in their male section. Of course, there is never a second male model demonstrating the feminine lines. Decisions like this perfectly demonstrate the reluctance of mid-price chains to break with the grip of institutionalized normativity.

The growth and attractiveness of second-hand clothing shopping at sites like Depop has had a huge impact. Seeing all types of clothing on all types of people makes a difference and shows that it is possible to shop outside of your place.

The reality is, I admit, that it is a bit of a pipe dream and that we are still far from materializing. But we shouldn’t be. Shopping for new clothes is stressful enough without the added pressure of staying in line with a prescribed idea of ​​what to put on. Lets get rid of the sections and wear what we love the most.