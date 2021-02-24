Dolce & Gabbana and Donatella Versace talk about plus size fashion

After plus-size models first walked the Versace runway during last year’s Spring / Summer 2021 runways, the Italian label hired plus-size model Precious Lee for a recent campaign. Chanel also had her first plus size model in more than a decade when Jill Kortleve walked the Paris catwalk in March 2020, while Kortleve and Paloma Elsesser became the first plus size models to walk for Fendi last February. But increased representation in advertising campaigns and on catwalks does not equate to extended sizing in stores.

That may be starting to change as Italian luxury brands are among those finally embracing plus size. Donatella Versace says she plans to expand sizes at Versace, exclusive Vogue Company interview. I can only speak for Versace of course, and I can say you will [see more size inclusion]Donatella Versace said via email, without sharing details on a timeline or what additional sizes can be produced for retail. I hope we become more open to inclusion and that we will improve. Dolce & Gabbana, which became the first luxury heritage house to offer ready-to-wear pieces above a US size 16 when it upgraded to US 18 in 2019, says the response has been positive .

After years of creating custom clothing in a wide range of sizes, we have decided to give consistency to this offer and officially expand the size range of our collections, says Stefano Gabbana in an interview with Vogue Company. We never looked at the standards of fashion and beauty. What has always interested us is to dress authentic and beautiful women without conforming to any rules. Dolce & Gabbana does not release sales figures, but 11 Honor, an online retailer specializing in designer plus size clothing, recorded a 70% and 80% sales rate for Dolce & Gabbanas’ first two collections, respectively. .

There is a long way to go to change the broader luxury differential between representation on the catwalk and plus size clothing in stores. Other brands are entering the market, although most of them are independent labels, such as Mary Katrantzou and Diane von Furstenberg. Carolina Herrera is testing more inclusive sizes, while designers like Adam Lippes and Christian Siriano are sold on Honor 11, which launched in 2016 with 15 brands and today carries more than 80 brands in US sizes 12 to 22. Opened up a market by creating products for that market, says co-founder and CEO Patrick Herning. We are creating a space for women who did not have it before.

Italian TV presenter Vanessa Incontrada in the Dolce & Gabbana campaign. © Dolce and Gabbana

But high-profile luxury homes are largely reluctant, even as surveys suggest Gen Z demands it and there is a clear business case given more than that. 65% of American women wear at least a size 12. Dolce & Gabbanas is pushing into plus size signals from both customer demand and designer ability: many luxury brands are already accustomed to designing unique pieces for customers in a range of sizes. Versaces’ current RTW line is available up to size IT 52 on its ecommerce site and IT 50 at its retail stores (equivalent to a US 16 and US 14, respectively). The brand claims sizing is based on customer feedback and that custom items in additional sizes are available, but only on request, for a few. At a time when the retail sector is suffering, the question is whether this is the best business model.

The aftermath of the pandemic, which slashed luxury sales by 25-30% in 2020, Bain said, could pave the way for more brands to meet the need for extended sizing. While production costs are generally higher, there is money to be made in this largely underserved sector. Fast fashion and mass distribution are already benefiting from it. H&M, which posted record profits in 2020, revised sizing in 2019 to expand straight sizes to a US 18/20 and expanded its plus size range to a US size 28. According to the e-commerce intelligence platform Pipecandy, the percentage of plus- Size items sold in 2020 grew 15% year over year, which researcher Sujay Seetharaman sees as a sign of positive market growth, especially during a period of overall decline for the fashion industry.

Precious Lee walks the runway and stars in the Versace SS21 campaign. © Handout / Versace Press Service via Getty Images, Versace

The next important and necessary phase of growth for this industry is to address this [plus-size] customer as an equal, says Herning. New York-based plus size influencer Abby Bible agrees: Sadly, many luxury designers are excluding the plus size market because they all think they’re living in temporary bodies. Bible, who has worked with several high-end brands offering extended sizes, wonders why brands can’t tap into this market, citing the buying power and loyalty of plus-size customers, the plus-size community is not going. nowhere and we have a lot of money to spend, so why not invest in a loyal community ?.

Making this investment in the plus size community could now allow brands to succeed as a younger generation gains in purchasing power. [Gen Z] specifically hold brands accountable, Seetharaman says. In our research, we found that the Gen Z consumer cares about movement; they will be alongside plus size consumers even if they are not plus size themselves and we would expect that [attitude] to pass on to other consumers.

More from this author:

Telfar has built an accessible luxury brand. Then the robots came

Social media called these fashion brands. And after?