ABFRL Tarun Tahiliani partners; launches a brand of contemporary ethnic clothing for men

NEW DELHI: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) announced on Wednesday the creation of a new entity in partnership with designer Tarun Tahiliani that will retail contemporary ethnic clothing for men. As part of this partnership, ABFRL will acquire a 33.5% stake in Goodview Properties Private Ltd, which will allow it to access Tahiliani’s luxury couture business for an estimated Rs67 crore.

The association will also help ABFRL strengthen its position in the ethnic clothing segment, the company told the exchanges on Wednesday.

Retailer Eyes Rs500 Crore in Contemporary Men’s Ethnic Wear Business Over Next Five Years; it plans to operate 250 stores in India. ABFRL will hold 80% of the capital of the new entity while Tahiliani will hold the remaining 20%. The two will develop and launch a new brand of clothing and accessories.

Acquisition of 80% of the capital of a new entity being set up as part of the operation, through the conclusion of a “Share and share subscription agreement”. Within this entity, ABFRL and Tarun Tahiliani will collaborate to develop and launch a new brand of clothing and accessories, in the segment of affordable premium ethnic clothing, ”said the company.

The brand will launch the first set of retail stores by September of this year.

As for its investment in Tahiliani’s sewing activity, ABFRL will have the possibility of increasing its stake to 51% over the next few years.

ABFRL has increased its exposure to high-end Indian designer brands over the past two years with a handful of investments.

These investments largely allow retailers who sell formal wear for men outside of fast fashion brands and who own Pantaloons in India to access the second-hand clothing market, with an emphasis on ethnic clothing.

The association with Tahiliani follows news of ABFRL’s investment in Indian luxury brand Sabyasachi. Last month, the company signed a definitive deal to acquire a 51% stake in Sabyasachi, a brand owned by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, for an estimated Rs398 crore.

In June 2019, ABFRL, which retailers brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Forever21 and Peter England, acquired ethnic and lifestyle clothing retailer Jaypore for Rs110 crore. The agreement aimed to help ABFRL tap into the growing ethnic clothing market. In July 2019, the company announced a partnership with fashion designers Shantanu & Nikhil.

The partnership with Tahiliani is in line with our stated strategy of creating a portfolio of brands that caters to the full range of ethnic clothing segments: value, premium and luxury, ”said Ashish Dikshit, Managing Director of ABFRL in a statement. .

Ethnic clothing will emerge as a strong category over the next several years, Dikshit said. We believe that over the next few years ethnic clothing will be an important category, as confident Indians will rediscover their culture and heritage. Tarun Tahiliani has been at the forefront of the emergence of the Indian design industry. We are proud to partner with him to launch a new brand that offers the emerging Indian consumer a new line of party wear reflecting unparalleled and exquisite design excellence at more accessible prices, ”he said.

Indian designer brands have focused on the more affluent buyers for years.

Tahiliani, Founder and CEO of Tarun Tahiliani Brand said the partnership opens up the premium and expensive brand to a larger Indian market that knows and values ​​quality and research actively.

Back in October, Walmart-backed Flipkart Group paid Rs 1,500 crore for a 7.8% stake in the retailer. As part of the transaction, Flipkart will leverage its investment in the fashion retailer to strengthen the range of brands offered on its e-commerce platforms Flipkart and Myntr.

As of December 31, 2020, ABFRL had a network of 3,157 stores and reached 6,835 points of sale in department stores across India.