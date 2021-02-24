Fashion
RAISEfashion and Anti-Racism Fund Team Up to Tackle Fashions Pipeline – WWD
As fashion companies launch diversity and inclusion programs, some industry players are building momentum around pipeline initiatives to help make the next generation of fashion more diverse.
A new paid summer internship program, the result of the efforts of RAISEfashion and Anti-Racism Fund organizations, aims to tackle the problem early in the process – the catwalk stage for black designers and future leaders to enter the industry.
RAISEfashion said the 10-week internship, which can be a combination online or in person or both, will pay at least state minimum wage or more, and offer a minimum stipend of $ 2,000, with the exact amount ahead. be determined as needed, to help cover living and travel costs during the internship.
The program kicks off this summer and is currently seeking applicants from historically black colleges and universities, namely Howard University, Spelman College, Morehouse College and Florida A&M University, according to the groups. Between 12 and 15 candidates will be chosen for the internship cohort.
The program aims to address some of the structural barriers black applicants face in fashion – a culture of unpaid internships and network-based recruiting practices that tend to favor applicants with financial resources and industrial relations. existing.
“The partnership with RAISEfashion and Anti-Racism Fund deals with access to entry for black talent,” said Felita Harris, founding member of the RAISEfashion board.
“There are many fashion schools that we could partner with and organizations to achieve this goal,” she said. “However, using the HBCUs to be the American example of what brilliant minds can accomplish when black people have access to opportunities, I think it’s so crucial right now.
“I think it’s historically a challenge, because the hiring criteria are not as objective as one might hope,” she added. “Unconscious biases, socio-economic status and ‘on-brand’ filtering are barriers that diverse applicants experience more than others.
Internships, in New York and Los Angeles, will be offered at major fashion brands and retailers including Bloomingdale’s, Richemont, Cartier, Tory Burch, Saks Fifth Avenue, Lafayette 148, Shopbop, Frame, Intermix, Staud, Jonathan Simkhai, Altuzarra and ITB Worldwide, and in a range of creative and business roles including purchasing, merchandising, design, e-commerce, finance, and marketing.
Interns will also be assigned mentors who are senior executives in the fashion industry, according to the organization.
“This is a very personal one-on-one experience, where the intern will be able to ask questions on a wide range of topics,” Harris said. “Our allies really mobilized for this internship, to oppose the systematic racism and the process of exclusion that is rampant in the fashion industry.”
Students can find the application on the Raisefashionnow.org website and apply until the deadline of March 12.
Recent industry surveys have sought to highlight how various forms of bias affect the experience of black employees and people of color in fashion. For example, black fashion workers are questioning the real meritocracy of their industry at higher rates than their white peers, according to a report released this month by CFDA and PVH Corp., based on a McKinsey & Survey. Co. with more than 1000 fashion employees.
The report, titled “State of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Fashion” found that about 26% of black employees surveyed disagreed that “the best opportunities go to the most deserving employees ”, compared to 16% of white employees who said the same thing.
“One of the main areas where we saw a gap was in the perception of fair and objective criteria, both in hiring and promotion,” said Emily Gerstell, partner at McKinsey & Co., during from Harlem’s Fashion Row Annual Digital Summit this month, in a panel moderated by Harris. “It’s something you can do something about.”
Hiring and promotion practices that continue to select for the same type of applicants have also kept companies stuck in a cycle, industry professionals say. Lack of diversity in hiring and failure to retain and promote people of color to leadership positions keeps company leadership stagnant and then perpetuates similar hiring practices.
McKinsey’s larger surveys of the retail industry have also highlighted this larger leadership problem. In January, the company wrote that in 2019, women made up just 14% of executives in retail and consumer businesses and held roughly a quarter of board seats. For non-whites in the industry, those numbers were even lower – they only had 13% of executive positions and 16% of board seats, according to the McKinsey report.
“I think we have a lot of work to do at the leadership level,” said Harris. “A large percentage of black employees are hired at the retail level, but at the executive level, [we need to] create a succession planning strategy that includes diverse candidates, which would truly ensure that our industry is committed to the growth and development of black talent. “
