London Fashion Week ends for another season





After a somewhat optimistic false start at a socially distanced, but partly physical, London Fashion Week in September we were back on our laptops for the Fall / Winter 21 season. The socially distanced parades and physical one-on-one dates from last season seemed like a hazy memory, as Covid-19 restrictions put an end to any face-to-face meetings for the Fall / Winter 21 shows. LFW has shown both menswear and womenswear designers, as London Fashion Week Mens, which typically takes place the first weekend in January, has been canceled due to uncertainties surrounding the Brexit journey, scheduled clashes and restrictions purchased by the pandemic. Several menswear designers showed off in February instead, including Drapers 30 Under 30 alumni Bianca Saunders and Priya Ahluwalia. The latter received the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design on Tuesday, presented by the Countess of Wessex Sophie Helen Rhys-Jones in a virtual ceremony. Away from swathes of loungewear, there was a sense of optimism in the air for the AW21 collections, as the UK and countries around the world prepare to take interim action to lift restrictions on locking. Designer Molly Goddard has sorted our standout looks with layer after layer of her signature tulle, the brand’s fun spirit has never been toned down. It was back to business for Bianca Saunders, alternative to sewing. Roksanda Ilincic provided dresses and jumpsuits in bright and spectacular colors that would easily allow the wearer a minimum space of two meters. Ilincic also contributed to the surprising trend for chic grandma scarves that emerged from Preen and Edward Crutchley. The production of the fashion industry has evolved and flourished since the first iteration of Digital Fashion Week, in June 2020. There were a lot of fashion films on offer this time around, but they were also supported by new trends, ready and waiting to be captured. by buyers and consumers. However, I imagine I’m not the only person hoping that the final season of London Fashion Week will have to be watched from a laptop screen. We take a look back at some of the highlights from the final day of London Fashion Week AW21. Simone rocha The Irish-born designer showed off a rebellious take on her usual royal style [main image above]. Voluminous satin petticoats and layers of pale pink tulle were given a punk touch with biker jackets, leather and platform boots. Floral designs were embroidered on pink, khaki and black theatrical dresses – the latter giving the collection a darker Gothic touch. But the practicality also shone through. Knitwear, pointy shirt collars and fitted pants – perhaps taken from the designer’s recent collaboration with H&M – were juxtaposed with hyper-feminine Regency-inspired pieces. Daniel W. Fletcher This was Fletchers’ first complete collection of women’s clothing, as it had previously been presented as part of the men’s clothing collection of its namesake brand. Fletcher, who is a former Drapers 30 Under 30 initiative, drew inspiration from his five-year-old men’s clothing archive. The fit has been reworked for a more fitted silhouette with waistlines highlighted using wide utility belts. Fletchers’ signature split-hem pant, last featured for men and women in their AW20 collection, is here again. Denim with contrasting seams is another piece of the Fletchers script, reinvented with a reversible jacket in white denim and sheepskin. The color scheme barely departs from monochrome, navy, and earthy tones and Fletchers’ focus on durability can be seen in the plaid dress and coordinates made from scraps of fabric from her north London studio. Halpern Designer Michael Halpern hasn’t strayed too far from the brand’s glamorous, glittery roots for the upcoming AW21 collection. The loud and shimmering collection was created in a period of hold, for a period of non-hold. And it’s just in time. There is finally an end in sight for the restrictions, and what better way for consumers to celebrate than in a leopard print fitted jumpsuit or a rainbow sequined mini dress?







