Jennifer Lopez stuns fans with a surprise wedding dress pic and she looks stunning!





February 24, 2021 – 08:18 GMT



Gemma Strong Jennifer Lopez stuns fans as she shares photo of herself in a wedding dress and being a beautiful bride

Jennifer lopez is the most beautiful bride! The actress, who is engaged to Alex rodriguez, stunned her fans this week by sharing a photo showing her in a wedding dress. The image, which was taken from the back, shows Jennifer in a fairytale white dress, which features a cinched waist and a voluminous skirt that transforms into a long train. MORE: Jennifer Lopez’s Twins Emme & Max’s Birthday Breakfast Is Out Of This World The off-the-shoulder design also has puffed sheer sleeves that complement the princess-style dress perfectly. Loading the player … WATCH: Jennifer Lopez looks amazing in a hot pink swimsuit Jennifer has her hair combed, with loose curls let down on her face. While she gets a lot of excitement with her Instagram pic, all is not what it seems. Jennifer actually wore the dress for her role in the upcoming movie, Shotgun wedding. MORE: JLo’s ex-Marc Anthony lists colossal Florida house for $ 27 million – see inside The mother-of-two recently shot scenes in the Dominican Republic, alongside her co-star Josh Duhamel. Jennifer Lopez surprised fans with her wedding dress photo Earlier this month, Variety confirmed that Josh replaced Armie Hammer in the wedding comedy. Lionsgate Motion Picture Group production president Erin Westerman said in a statement, “We couldn’t be happier for our bride and groom with this ‘shotgun wedding’. MORE: Jennifer Lopez Is Completely Unrecognizable In Disguise During The Trip “We know Josh and Jennifer will be a compelling and sexy onscreen couple and they will be fun training partners as their dream destination wedding turns into a memorable nightmare.” The star started dating Alex in 2017 A synopsis for the film reads: ‘A couple’s extravagant destination wedding is hijacked by criminals. In the process of saving their family, they rediscover why they fell in love in the first place. MORE: Jennifer Lopez Makes Surprising Confession About Marc Anthony’s Marriage Jennifer, 51, and Alex, 45, started dating in 2017 and announced their engagement in March 2019. The couple were forced to postpone their 2020 wedding due to the pandemic having planned to tie the knot during a ceremony in Italy in June. Jennifer with her twins Max and Emme This will be the singer’s third time walking down the aisle, as Alex, 45, prepares for his second time as a groom. Jennifer was notably married to Marc Anthony – father of her 13-year-old twins Max and Emme – from 2004 to 2014, Chris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998. Alex’s marriage to Cynthia Scurtis, meanwhile, lasted from 2002 to 2008, and together they share two daughters, Natasha, 16 and 12, Ella. Find out more HELLO! American stories here







