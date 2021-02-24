Georgia men’s basketball defeats LSU 91-78 in historic night | Sports

The Georgia men’s basketball team dominated LSU 91-78 on Tuesday night at the Stegeman Coliseum. After the victory over the Tigers, Georgias’ overall record improves to 14-9 (7-9 SEC). Here are some observations from The Red & Black.

Share the wealth

Georgia men’s basketball finds success in the sum of its parts and fails when it comes to a single point guard. The Bulldogs’ collective effort against LSU exemplified this idea perfectly.

Just read the individual statistic lines. Sophomore Sahvir Wheeler recorded the first triple-double in men’s basketball history in Georgia within 30 minutes of the contest and ended the night with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists.

It’s a great feeling, Wheeler said in a virtual post-game press conference. It is an even better feeling for him to come out of a victory.

Add in some exceptional nights for Toumani Camara (22 points, 10 rebounds), KD Johnson (21 points, four assists) and Tye Fagan (18 points, seven rebounds), and it’s the recipe for success that Georgia has progressed. all season.

Anyone on that team can start the night off, Camara said in a post-match press conference. It can be anyone, really. I think that’s a big advantage for our team, and when the ball moves like that, I think it’s really hard to beat us.

In addition to Wheelers’ historic night, Camaras 22 points was a career high for him.

This is something I wanted to do. I feel capable of [it] more often than this time, Camara said. It’s something that had to happen at some point, I guess. I keep working on my game every day, and today was just my day more than others.

Come hot

Georgia had not seen success in the first half and seemed to have had enough of the tale on Tuesday night. Georgia led LSU by 16 points after a dominant first half in defense.

The Bulldogs capped their productive half with a 21-6 run in the final six minutes, bringing the halftime score to 45-29.

I think [first-half momentum] did a ton because of the way they did it, head coach Tom Crean said in a virtual press conference after the game. They did it on the defensive side. We remained locked up. Baskets [LSU made], for the most part, they had to earn them. We didn’t give them baskets.

Georgia calmed the SEC’s highest offense to 33% in the first half, a significant drop from the DLSU average of 47.5%. The Tigers totaled 29 points, making 10 of their 30 field attempts and 3 for 12 from the 3-point line.

The Bulldogs were luckier in shooting, finishing the first half 42 percent off the field (16 of 38) and making four of their 17 attempts from behind the arc.

Camara stole the show in the first half, totaling three blocks, one steal and two defensive rebounds in the first half. Camara also kept pace on offense, contributing 14 points (6 of 9 field goals, 2 of 3 from the free throw line) in the first half alone.

Georgia also maintained control of the free-throw line during the first half, making 9 of their 13 attempts against 6-of-10 LSUs.

Hold the head

Georgia continued to keep him going throughout the second half, as LSU was never able to show a victory out of the Bulldogs’ reach after half-time.

The Bulldogs and Tigers improved their shooting in the second half, but Georgia came in with the better percentage and kept it up.

Georgia shot 51.6% from the field in the second half and finished the night shoot at 46.4% (32 of 69). LSU, who improved to 45.9% in the second half, still finished the game at 40.3% (27 of 67).

Bottom line is the momentum is always up for grabs, and these guys did a really good job of grabbing the momentum and not letting it go, Crean said.

The Bulldogs were also luckier behind the arc, losing nine of their 31 3-point attempts to the eight-of-30 LSUs. Georgia also maintained their lead on the free-throw line, achieving 64.3% of his free throws versus the Tigers 59.3% for the game.

Heading into their final two games before the SEC tournament, Georgia has an extra boost of confidence to motivate themselves for the finish.

We played some really good games and we played good halves, said Wheeler. We finally wanted to put together two good basketball halves, especially at home. It was the main objective.